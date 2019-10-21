Premier League Stars Named on 2019 Ballon d'Or Shortlist

France Football have released the first two parts of their 30-player shortlist for the 2019 Men’s Ballon d’Or award, with the winner to be revealed by the famous publication on 2nd December in Paris.

The 2018 award was famously won by Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric and marked the first time that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi had received the accolade since Kaka won it 11 years earlier in 2007.

The first quintet announced contained a trio of Premier League players, with Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero and Hugo Lloris joining Dusan Tadic and Frenkie de Jong.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Both superstars are expected to be in contention once more in 2019, alongside the likes of Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, who was named 2019 UEFA Player of the Year, and Mohamed Salah.

Nominee Teams Hugo Lloris Tottenham/France Sadio Mane Liverpool/Senegal Sergio Aguero Manchester City/Argentina Dusan Tadic Ajax/Serbia Frenkie de Jong Barcelona/Netherlands Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain/France Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool/England Donny van de Beek Ajax/Netherlands Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal/Gabon Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona/Germany

The 30 nominees have been chosen by the editorial staff at France Football, while the winner will be determined by the votes of an international panel of journalists – one per country.

There are three main criteria that nominees are judged on. These are: individual and team achievements over the last 12 months, a player’s talent and flair, and a player’s wider career.

Every voting journalist will get five picks, each worth a different value. A top pick is worth six points, with subsequent choices getting four, three, two or one point. In the event of two players getting the same number of total points, the number of first place votes will be taken in account, followed by second place votes, third place votes, and so on.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

France Football also oversees the Women’s Ballon d’Or, which was new in 2018 and won for the first time by Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, as well as the Kopa Trophy for players aged 21 or under, and the new Yachine Trophy to recognise the best goalkeeper of the calendar year.

The Ballon d’Or was briefly partnered with FIFA from 2010 until 2015, but the world governing body has already held its own separate 2019 award ceremony, during which Lionel Messi and USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe scooped the two main individual 2019 awards.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!