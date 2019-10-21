Real Madrid Ready Huge Summer Bids for Jadon Sancho & Erling Håland to Trump Man Utd Interest

Real Madrid will reportedly continue their focus on signing high profile young players, with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Red Bull Salzburg's Erling Håland near the top of their wish list.

Los Blancos have endured a turbulent few seasons, but they are prepared to spend heavily to try and fire their way back to the pinnacle of European football.

According to El Desmarque (via the Daily Mail), Real have identified both Sancho and Håland as the perfect players to lead their youth revolution, and they are prepared to pay whatever it takes to try and fight off the competition.





19-year-old Sancho is one of Manchester United's top targets, but the Red Devils are thought to be aware that they may well be priced out of a move for the English starlet, who has already scored four goals and contributed seven assists this season.

Should Real join the race for his signature, United may struggle to compete financially, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League for yet another season.

As for Håland, United are named as one of his primary suitors, although there is expected to be interest in the towering Norwegian from almost every elite side in Europe.

Håland, also 19, has netted a ludicrous 18 goals in just 12 appearances this season and has already been watched by 15 Premier League sides since the start of the campaign.

Manchester City are the latest side to be linked with the Salzburg sensation, but the likes of Chelsea, Dortmund and Barcelona are all thought to be keen on striking a deal for Håland.

If Real want both, they will certainly have to spend heavily, but we have seen that they are willing to pay a high price in pursuit of trophies.

Zinedine Zidane spent huge sums on the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jović and Ferland Mendy during the summer, and a similar spend would definitely be required to recruit both Sancho and Håland.

A shock defeat to Real Mallorca on Saturday saw Real lose their place at the top of the La Liga standings, with Barcelona leapfrogging their fierce rivals into first thanks to their 3-0 win over Eibar.

