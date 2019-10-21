Real Madrid Without Three Major Stars as Squad Is Named for Galatasaray Clash

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will have a few tough choices to make for Tuesday's trip to Galatasaray, as he will be without at least Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Lucas Vasquez for the Champions League clash.

The Spanish giants are looking to get their European campaign back on track after a faltering start leaves them bottom of Group A ahead of their visit to Istanbul.

They drew 2-2 with Club Brugge at the Bernabeu in their last outing in the competition, and though they responded to that one with a La Liga victory over Granada, they fell to a first league defeat of the season against Mallorca at the weekend, Alvaro Odriozola's late red card compounding their misery.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Though an injury crisis cannot solely be blamed for Los Blancos' inconsistent form so far this season, they were without as many as six first team stars for that defeat in the Mediterranean. But though Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal will return in time to make the trip, they remain without Bale, Modric and Vasquez - none of whom will be fit in time.

This is according to Marca, who note that Hazard's absence from the Mallorca clash was due to the birth of his first child, while Kroos was suffering from a niggling injury, and Carvajal was rested - but will assume first choice duty for the time being after his replacement saw red at the weekend.

Though his career in Madrid has been fraught with reports of discontent, Bale will likely be the biggest miss of the trio, as despite the multitude of off-field issues surrounding the Welshman, he has been one of their star performers so far this season.

He was rested for the draw in Belgium, but has scored twice and assisted more in his seven other appearances.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Karim Benzema is likely to lead the line after his explosive start to the season has made him an immutable starter, and he's likely to be joined by Hazard, who will be looking to pick up from where he left off against Granada, when he registered his first goal for the club since joining from Chelsea.