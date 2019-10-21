Twitter Reacts as Mike Dean Steals the Show (Of Course) in Sheff Utd 1-0 Victory Over Arsenal

October 21, 2019

Ever the pantomime villain, Mike Dean managed to annoy half of north London as Sheffield United downed Arsenal 1-0 on Monday night, thanks to a first-half goal from Lys Mousset.

Numerous marginal decision went the way of the hosts at Bramall Lane, infuriating the Arsenal fan-base on social media. 

Here's how Twitter reacted throughout the contest from kick-off to conclusion... 

'Brian Nel' was lucky to get even a single retweet as fans prepared for the clash...

It seems good old Brian wasn't the only Gooner who was left disappointed by Unai Emery's lineup in Yorkshire...

United had a better start to the contest, but Arsenal nearly carved them open as Nicolas Pepe broke free down the wing.

Unfortunately, there was no teammate to meet his delightful ball into the box, though the subsequent corner saw Sokratis claiming he'd been fouled...

However, not every Gunners fan witnessed the incident...

Sheffield United may well be top flight newbies, but they are no pushovers - just ask the Premier League leaders.

Some viewers weren't concerned with how well the Blades were playing, instead asking the age-old question that has troubled philosophers for centuries...

Then, the critics began to attack Nicolas Pepe after his air shot from six-yards out, the Ivorian failing to connect to a Bukayo Saka cross with the goal at his mercy...

To be fair, it was a spectacular error from Pepe, although that his blunder was not the biggest frustration for Gooners in the first-half. 

Their vulnerability at the back was ruthlessly exposed by their hosts as Mousset - pretty much standing on the goalline - turned home Jack O'Connell's powerful header... 

Surely, that was the last moment that would trigger Arsenal supporters on Twitter in the opening 45. 

Nope. Saka was adamant he'd been fouled as he drove into the Blades box, but referee Dean thought otherwise...

So, we reached the break and Arsenal supporters reached breaking point...

There was little to write home about as the second-half got underway, so Arsenal fans did what Arsenal fans do best...

The visitors plugged away in search of an equaliser, but it never came. Gooners chose to aim their anger at their only side, as well as Dean...

But, let's not forget how brilliant Sheffield United were. Congratulations to the victors, they're up to ninth!

