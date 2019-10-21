Twitter Reacts as Mike Dean Steals the Show (Of Course) in Sheff Utd 1-0 Victory Over Arsenal

Ever the pantomime villain, Mike Dean managed to annoy half of north London as Sheffield United downed Arsenal 1-0 on Monday night, thanks to a first-half goal from Lys Mousset.

Numerous marginal decision went the way of the hosts at Bramall Lane, infuriating the Arsenal fan-base on social media.

Here's how Twitter reacted throughout the contest from kick-off to conclusion...

'Brian Nel' was lucky to get even a single retweet as fans prepared for the clash...

RETWEET if you miss Mesut Ozil playing 💔 #SHUARS pic.twitter.com/E49YDtu8UT — Brian Nel™ (@nel17brian) October 21, 2019

It seems good old Brian wasn't the only Gooner who was left disappointed by Unai Emery's lineup in Yorkshire...

How arsenal fans feel before a match VS how we feel after seeing emery’s team selection #SHUARS pic.twitter.com/cirunU7MXf — Abbey 🌟 (@Antom_dapper) October 21, 2019

Arsenal have 15m followers on Twitter. The common thing all these people have are Bellerin, Holding, Tierney, Pépé, Özil, Laca and Auba in the starting line-up for the first time tonight. Don’t destroy dreams of 15 million people @Arsenal — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) October 21, 2019

United had a better start to the contest, but Arsenal nearly carved them open as Nicolas Pepe broke free down the wing.

Unfortunately, there was no teammate to meet his delightful ball into the box, though the subsequent corner saw Sokratis claiming he'd been fouled...

No penalty... 🤔



The controversial weekend of refereeing and VAR continues as Arsenal are denied a penalty for what seems a clear pull of the shirt.



📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

📱 Follow #SHUARS here: https://t.co/UXTjxqyPk6 pic.twitter.com/FI9b0C3adb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2019

What's the point of VAR when clear penalties are not even looked at? #SHUARS #gunners — Maj (@majypoo) October 21, 2019

VAR, huh, yeah

What is it good for

Absolutely nothing



VAR, huh, yeah

What is it good for

Absolutely nothing

Say it again, why'all #SHUARS #VAR — Block By James (@BlockByJamessss) October 21, 2019

However, not every Gunners fan witnessed the incident...

Big fan of Emery's style because it means I can catch up on Twitter and look up from my phone at the match for the first time on 14 minutes and find nothing's happened yet, even against newly promoted sides. #SHUARS — James Maasdorp (@MaasdorpJR) October 21, 2019

Sheffield United may well be top flight newbies, but they are no pushovers - just ask the Premier League leaders.

Some viewers weren't concerned with how well the Blades were playing, instead asking the age-old question that has troubled philosophers for centuries...

WTF does Xhaka even bring to the team on the field? #SHUARS — The Plug (@CallMeTuha) October 21, 2019

Then, the critics began to attack Nicolas Pepe after his air shot from six-yards out, the Ivorian failing to connect to a Bukayo Saka cross with the goal at his mercy...

To be fair, it was a spectacular error from Pepe, although that his blunder was not the biggest frustration for Gooners in the first-half.

Their vulnerability at the back was ruthlessly exposed by their hosts as Mousset - pretty much standing on the goalline - turned home Jack O'Connell's powerful header...

Lys Mousset's last start in the Premier League was in February 2019 - against Arsenal - and he scored — Orbinho (@Orbinho) October 21, 2019

Sheffield United lead, deservedly, been far brighter. Arsenal uncertain, timid even. Norwood corner, O’Connell got round the back, headed across, Arsenal marking and challenging poor, Mousset played the poacher. #SHUARS — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 21, 2019

Surely, that was the last moment that would trigger Arsenal supporters on Twitter in the opening 45.

Nope. Saka was adamant he'd been fouled as he drove into the Blades box, but referee Dean thought otherwise...

Mike Dean is still refereeing Premier League games in 2019. Shambolic @premierleague. — UberArsenal™ (@UberAFC) October 21, 2019

I've no doubt that Mike Dean has walked in on his wife in bed with a geezer wearing just an Arsenal Jersey #AFC — Paul McG AFC ☘️© (@Afcpmg) October 21, 2019

Ljungberg furiously remonstrating with fourth official. Mike Dean books him. Lacazette bellowing at opposition bench. Arsenal furious and rightly so. Contact is absolutely clear. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) October 21, 2019

So, we reached the break and Arsenal supporters reached breaking point...

Only Emery can make Sheffield united looks like prime Barcelona and its very painful. #SHUARS pic.twitter.com/d0CdrVvFyv — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 🇳🇬 (@Tee_Classiquem1) October 21, 2019

Who is more Useless

Rt for Emery

Like for Unai#SHUARS pic.twitter.com/usn0cfyHXZ — IYAWO WAN DEGEA 🌕💜 (@_nseobong) October 21, 2019

I thought emery would be better than wenger 🤔 #SHUARS pic.twitter.com/L5hUt6slLm — Abbey 🌟 (@Antom_dapper) October 21, 2019

There was little to write home about as the second-half got underway, so Arsenal fans did what Arsenal fans do best...

If Emery was a good manager, he would be making a change by now., but he’s not. #SHUARS — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) October 21, 2019

The visitors plugged away in search of an equaliser, but it never came. Gooners chose to aim their anger at their only side, as well as Dean...

I have NO idea what that was from Arsenal! Certainly not football! Useless players aaaargh! #SHUARS Don't talk to me for 24 hours!!!! — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) October 21, 2019

Classic away game.



We stroll in. Miss the first chance.



Concede the first goal.



Then dominate the ball but miss chances and key passes.



Another team has their day against us.



Mike Dean does his thing.



We have seen this before.



I would of been disappointed with a draw — Clive (@clivepafc) October 21, 2019

You know who to blame for this loss? Two people called Robert Gaskins and Dennis Austin. Those motherfuckers created Powerpoint which is the only reason Emery got the job. — FG (@FunnyGooner) October 21, 2019

But, let's not forget how brilliant Sheffield United were. Congratulations to the victors, they're up to ninth!

What a brilliant job Chris Wilder has done? Another clean sheet, another win. Superb 🙌👏🏼#SUFC pic.twitter.com/hpwEwTJtLf — Sam Matterface (@sammatterface) October 21, 2019

Well played @SheffieldUnited More desire. More passion. More heart. And I'm an @Arsenal supporter. — Vic here & there. (@Vichereandthere) October 21, 2019

