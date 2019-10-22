The 5 Midfielders Jurgen Klopp Should Target in January to Solve Liverpool's Creative Issues

Liverpool are arguably the best team in Europe right now, and as a result, it is difficult to be too critical of Jurgen Klopp's men.

But one area where Liverpool undoubtedly need to strengthen is the midfield area, or more specifically, in the creative midfield department. We have seen in a couple of games this season against Sheffield United and more recently Manchester United during which they struggled to find a way through their opposition's defences.

A midfield of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho is a hard working unit, but it's not one to produce a bit of magic. But with January arriving soon, Liverpool may be looking to target a player of this ilk. However, we all know that the top players won't be available until next summer, so let's have a look at some realistic targets for the winter transfer window.

Ruud Vormer

ANP Sport/GettyImages

The 31-year-old Club Brugge captain is a very intelligent footballer, and has impressed in the Champions League this season with a number of composed performances.

Vormer suits Klopp's system as he tends to play as a central midfielder. However, he is different to the players in the current Liverpool midfield as he enjoys playmaking from the middle of the park, rather than simply just running.

With nine assists in all competitions already this campaign, Vormer could be a decent, cheaper option for the Reds, and at the age of 31, he would clearly just be a stop gap until the summer.

Taison

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Another club captain, Taison has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs over the years, but a move has never materialised. However, come January, the Brazilian will turn 32, and may realise that he has not much time left to test himself at the highest level.

Taison is undoubtedly a superbly talented player, and he could add a lot of creativity to the Liverpool midfield. He can also fill in on the wing, which would give Klopp another option.

Definitely someone to look at.

Bruno Fernandes

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

The Portugal international was close to a move to Spurs in the summer, but a deal collapsed after they were unwilling to match his price.

Fernandes continues to rack up unbelievable numbers from midfield, with four goal and four assists already in the league this season. The 25-year-old has expressed his desire to leave Sporting CP, and should Liverpool come in for him with a good offer, there is no doubt that they'd get their man.

Hakan Calhanoglu

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Now this is an interesting one. Hakan Calhanoglu has bags of talent, and his set piece taking is utterly sensational. However, the Turk hasn't really set the world alight since making his big move to AC Milan.

Milan would be seemingly open to selling the midfielder in January, and he could incredibly be available for as little as £15m. Time is on the 25-year-old's side, and if Klopp is able to unlock Calhanoglu's full potential, then he could have a serious player on his hands.

Harry Wilson

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Perhaps the answer to Liverpool's problems is right under their noses.

Harry Wilson is on loan at Bournemouth from the Reds, and is impressing under the management of Eddie Howe.

The 22-year-old started the season in fine form, scoring three goals in the opening few months. Although his form has dipped of late, this a more due to a change of tactics from the Cherries rather than individual struggles.

There is no doubt that Wilson is in Klopp's future plans, but maybe the future should be sooner than previously planned.