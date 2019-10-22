6 Things to Know About Juventus, Atletico Madrid & Tottenham Transfer Target Nathan Ferguson

Nathan Ferguson has enjoyed a breakout season at West Brom - something which hasn't gone unnoticed by top-level clubs across Europe.

The 19-year-old has unsurprisingly already got Premier League sides knocking on his door, but European giants like Juventus and Atlético Madrid have also been linked most recently. Unless you keep a keen eye on the Football League, chances are you might have missed a defensive England Under-20 international breaking through in the west Midlands.





Thankfully, 90min have got you covered with some things you need to know about Ferguson before he moves on to bigger and better things.

Slaven's Man

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Ferguson didn't just make his senior debut when Slaven Bilić took over at the start of the season, the 19-year-old has almost been an ever-present in the Championship this season.





He only missed West Brom's home match against Reading on matchday four, while Ferguson hasn't been substituted in any of his 11 league appearances.





Only five players have made more appearances under Bilić this season.

Versatility Has Been Key

Rachel Holborn - BRFC/GettyImages

A regular with West Brom's Under-23 side last season, Ferguson was initially called up to the first-team after earning a reputation as their most exciting right-back.

With experience also under his belt playing through the middle, Ferguson was switched to play as West Brom's left-back at the end of August and he's stayed their ever since.

His first senior goal, which was against Queens Park Rangers last month, came after moving to an unnatural left-back position.

He's an England Youth International

Ferguson has picked up international experience with England's Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 sides over the last 12 months, even going on to represent the Young Lions at last year's Panda Cup in China.

During his years with England's youth teams, Ferguson has played alongside the likes of Jonathan Panzo (Cercle Brugge, on loan from Monaco), Felix Nmecha, Joel Latibeaudiere (both Manchester City) and Angel Gomes (Manchester United).

He's Had a Taste of the Premier League

John Early/GettyImages

Ferguson might have only made his debut at the start of this season, but West Brom's academy graduate first made their senior squad back when the Baggies were in the Premier League.

It would have been a baptism of fire if Ferguson had come off the bench in December 2017, but he ultimately remained an unused substitute as Alan Pardew's side picked up an impressive draw against Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Comparisons With Declan Rice

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Ferguson might be a full-back by trade, but that hasn't stopped West Brom manager Bilić noticing that the teenager has some similarities with West Ham midfielder and England star Declan Rice.





"Nathan reminds me of Declan Rice," Bilić said, quoted by The Express and Star. "He is only 18 on paper. But in his mind, I don’t know, is he 25 or 27, he is a kid but only a kid in a positive way.





"It is our job to keep him humble. There is no doubt he has an extremely bright future and a great career in front of him."

There's a New Contract Already on the Table

With interest coming Ferguson's way from the Premier League and even top sides across Europe, it's no surprise that West Brom are eager to tie him down to a new long-term contract at the Hawthorns.

The 19-year-old was only signed to a two-and-a-half-year deal for his first professional contract at West Brom, so could be free to walk away from the club on a free transfer next summer.

But The Telegraph claims a new five-year deal has already been put on the table, with West Brom's key decision-makers confident that an agreement can be reached before Ferguson is allowed to talk to clubs abroad in January.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!