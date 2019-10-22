Alisson Reveals His Dream Opponents for Club World Cup in December

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has named Boca Juniors as his 'dream' opponents for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

As winners of the 2019 Champions League, Alisson's Liverpool have qualified as UEFA's participants for the competition which runs from 11 to 22 December.

The likes Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Monterrey have also qualified for the showpiece event as regional winners. However, the CONMEBOL's entrants - the winners of the Copa Libertadores - are yet to be determined with 2019's tournament still at its semi-final stage.

Argentine super-rivals River Plate and Boca Junior and Brazilians Flamengo and Gremio are the competition's last four, but Alisson is pretty clear about which team he'd like to face in Doha.

The goalkeeper, who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or and the inaugural Yachine Trophy, told FIFA: "The team I’ve always dreamed of facing are Boca, but I'd like to do it at their Bombonera ground [laughs], because I think it's one of the most incredible stadiums in the world.

"That said, I'd love to play them at the Club World Cup too."

Speaking on the tournament generally, which is often seen as a mid-season distraction for European teams rather than a major honour, Alisson was clear on its importance to him as a player.

"I'm excited about it," the Liverpool star is quoted as saying. "The club where I came through as a young player, Internacional de Porto Alegre, won it in incredible circumstances back in 2006.

"Along with the Libertadores, it’s the biggest title the club has won in its history. Since then that tournament has been a goal of mine, and now, luckily, I’m going to have the chance to enjoy it."

Asked about the prospect of facing and beating his old side in Brazil's arch-rivals Gremio, Alisson responded: "First, we have to play them before we can think about beating them!

"The four semi-finalists are all very good. I love following the Libertadores. The standard is very high so whoever qualifies for the Club World Cup will represent South America well."





The second legs of the Copa Libertadores semi-finals take place on Wednesday and Thursday with River Plate (last season's overall winners) leading Boca 2-0, while Gremio and Flamengo are poised at 1-1.

Both the Copa Libertadores and Champions League winners are afforded a bye to the Club World Cup semi-final stage, which will take place on the 17/18 December, before the final at the Education City Stadium on 21 December.