Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leverkusen: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Morata Settles Tense Affair

Atlético Madrid stumbled to their first home win since September 1 thanks to Álvaro Morata's second-half header in their Champions League group stage match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký almost gifted the hosts an opening goal when he fumbled Ángel Correa's tame shot, but Diego Costa was too slow to react - a pattern of the first-half where left-back Renan Lodi had the only shot on target out of both teams.

Things didn't improve too much after the break either, with blocked shots and slow build-up play becoming the pattern of the game.

Costa saw a good shout for a penalty turned away as the game began to open up following Thomas Lemar's introduction, while Héctor Herrera's deflected shot was impressively clawed out by Hrádecký from underneath his crossbar.

Atléti's final substitute Álvaro Morata ultimately proved to be the difference-maker as he raced onto the end of a cross from Lodi, squeezing the ball past Hrádecký and into the corner of the net with just 10 minutes left on the clock.

Leverkusen put the pressure on in search for an equaliser but Peter Bosz's side couldn't find a way through, leaving Die Werkself without a point in Europe this season while Atlético Madrid temporarily moved top of Group D.

Atlético Madrid

Key Talking Point

Atléti were the antithesis of what we've come to expect from them in recent years, offering fans nothing more than a slow, lethargic and boring performance on Tuesday.

The hosts struggled to get out of second gear during the first-half, creating just one real chance of note which was easily kept out by Bayer Leverkusen's Hrádecký.

Against a team who famously struggle to defend, Atlético Madrid didn't take the game to their opponents and only thanks to Morata's goal were able to walk away with three points to their name.

Disappointing performances going forward has become the norm at the Wanda Metropolitano this season, but Diego Simeone's side were worryingly also carved open too easily at times and could have conceded a goal on more than one occasion.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Oblak (6); Trippier (7), Gimenez (5), Felipe (7), Lodi (8*); Koke (6), Herrera (6), Thomas (6), Saul (7); Correa (6), Costa (5).

Substitutes: Hermoso (6), Lemar (7), Morata (8).

Star Man

Atléti might have left a lot to be desired on Tuesday, but summer signing Renan Lodi was their standout player by some margin, offering the hosts' best moments in attack and doing enough in defence to keep Karim Bellarabi quiet.

Renan Lodi is quite comfortably Brazil’s best LB at the moment — Junior (6-1) (@PSGFanEstNeymar) October 22, 2019





Atléti’s left-back Renan Lodi with the only shot on target during that first-half at the Wanda. #AtletiB04 — Ben • Carter (@ben_crtr) October 22, 2019

Best piece of play from Atletico Madrid so far, Renan Lodi let's fly from range and fires narrowly wide of the target closest the home side have come to a goal after a sluggish start #ATMB04. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) October 22, 2019





Renan Lodi looking like Atlético's best player again. He's been really good this season, but I'm not sure your left back being your best player is a particularly good thing, especially when you look at the players they've brought in and some of the other players they have. — Jack The Ripper 🎃 (@LoungeActJack) October 22, 2019





felipe and lodi are so good 😳😳 — zoe 12 (@wavesatleti) October 22, 2019

Lodi ultimately executed his biggest role under Simeone by keeping a clean sheet, while he also offered more going forward than any other Atlético Madrid player.

The 21-year-old provided the crucial assist to help his side pick up three points on matchday three in the Champions League group stages, and as an individual performance, Lodi is the only starting player who will walk away from the Wanda Metropolitano with their head held high.

Bayer Leverkusen

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Hradecky (7); Wieser (6), Tah (7), S. Bender (7), L. Bender (6); Demirbay (7), Baumgartlinger (5), Bellerabi (6), Havertz (5), Amiri (6); Volland (6).

Substitutes: Paulinho (5), Alario (6), Dragovic (N/A).

Looking Ahead

Atlético will be looking to pick up their first win in La Liga since September 25 when they host Athletic Club this weekend, while they can also pick up back-to-back wins when they travel to Deportivo Alavés next Tuesday.

Peter Bosz's Leverkusen host SV Werder Bremen in the Topspiel on Saturday.

