Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of UCL Clash

Bayer Leverkusen travel to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening for what has the potential to be a cracking Champions League game.

The German side are only two points off the top of the Bundesliga but have failed to pick up a point in their UCL campaign so far, losing to both Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow. Atletico have only lost once in all competitions this season, and will be looking to stay level on points with Juventus.

Leverkusen are on the hunt for a first win since September, having lost 3-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, and they couldn't ask for a tougher place to visit.

Atletico, who have only conceded once in their last six games, will be looking to take advantage of Leverkusen's poor form.

Both teams will be after the three points, and thanks to Opta, here are all the stats you need for the game.

This will be the seventh European meeting between Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen and the fifth in the Champions League.

The two teams met in the knockout stages in both 2015 and 2017, with Atletico prevailing on both occasions.

The Spanish side are unbeaten in their last three (W2 D1 L0) since a 1-0 defeat in February 2015.

Atletico have lost just two of their 31 home Champions League games under Diego Simeone (W23 D6 L2), including their first Champions League game at Wanda Metropolitano, when Michy Batshuayi scored a last minute winner for Chelsea in 2017.

Their 2-2 draw with Juventus on MD1 was one of only three occasions that they've conceded more than once in those 31 games.

German teams have failed to score in their last five visits to Atletico (W0 D1 L4), with Borussia Dortmund the last German team to win, prevailing 1-0 victory in October 1996. Dortmund's team included current Ipswich manager Paul Lambert, as the German side won the Champions League that season.

Leverkusen have also lost their last two games in the competition - they haven't lost three in a row in the same campaign since losing seven consecutive matches in the 2002/03 season, when they lost six out of six in the second group stage phase.

Diego Costa has been involved in 12 goals in 15 Champions League matches for Atletico (nine goals, three assists), setting up Thomas Partey's goal against Lokomotiv Moscow on MD2.

Three of Leverkusen's last four goals in the competition have been own-goals - before that, only one of their first 134 goals had been via an opposition player.

The German side haven't had any of their own players score this campaign, but German defender Benedikt Howedes did score an own goal for Lokomotiv Moscow against Die Werkself.