Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Juventus Are Stronger Under Maurizio Sarri Than Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his delight at working under Maurizio Sarri, insisting that the side is now stronger than it was under predecessor Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri's Juventus won five consecutive Serie A titles, including last season, before the boss opted to step down. He was replaced by Sarri, who came into the current campaign on the back of a frustrating year with Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of Juventus' clash with Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday (via the club's official website), Ronaldo confessed he is relishing the freedom which he is afforded in Sarri's system, claiming that the side is far stronger than it was before.

“I think the team is much better and we are more confident. We play, in my opinion, a different type of football, in attack with more possession," Ronaldo explained.

"My role is similar, maybe a bit freer in the way I feel comfortable and the way I feel good. Step by step we should be Juventus. We have a different coach, a new system, new players and I think we have changed for the better. We are happy.

“I like the way Sarri wants the team to play. I think the team is more confident, we create more chances and you can see that by the way we move the ball. I am happy. We play more forward and with more confidence."

Sarri himself was eager to praise Ronaldo's impact on the side, claiming that his work ethic helps make those around him better players.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has an extraordinary mentality. He manages to set personal goals and those for the whole team in a phenomenal and contagious way," Sarri confessed.

Juventus currently find themselves first in Serie A, having dropped points just once in a 0-0 draw with Fiorentina in mid-September. They are also unbeaten in the Champions League, and Ronaldo confessed that the team's goals are to win everything this season.

“Football every year is a challenge, not for me but for Juve, we want to win of course Serie A, the Champions League and Coppa Italia. I think Juventus should think big, they are a big club and we need to think in a big way. We want to win the league and Champions League," he revealed.

