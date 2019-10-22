Crystal Palace Eye Cut-Price Deal for Wantaway Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud

Crystal Palace are on the lookout for a reliable goalscorer in the January transfer window and are considering a move for Chelsea's Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and has spoken of his unhappiness at his current role. He has started just once in the Premier League, with both Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi ahead of him in Frank Lampard's squad.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Now, according to The Sun, Palace may be prepared to take advantage of the situation with a cut-price bid in January, and Chelsea would not stand in his way if he wanted to leave.

Lampard confirmed that, while he does want Giroud to stay, he would be prepared to sit down with him in January to discuss a move away if the striker wished to do so.

The 33-year-old, who joined Chelsea for £18m in January 2018, will enter the last six months of his contract when the winter window comes around, and it is suggested that the Blues would demand just £3m to part ways with him in January.

Inter are also keen to strike a loan deal for Giroud, but a permanent move to remain in the Premier League may be preferable for the veteran striker.

The Frenchman does not want to spend the remainder of his current contract sat on the bench, so a move away from Stamford Bridge certainly seems like the best move for everyone involved.

Chelsea have both Abraham and Batshuayi, and although Lampard would prefer to keep Giroud until their transfer ban is lifted, the former Arsenal man appears to be an expendable part of the squad.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

He has made just five appearances since the start of the campaign, just two of which were as a starter, and he has often been an unused substitute or left out from the matchday squad entirely.

