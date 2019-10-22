Granit Xhaka Slams 'Bulls**t' Criticism After Arsenal Slump to Sheffield United Defeat

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has slammed "bulls**t" criticism of the club's mentality after a poor 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Monday's defeat has left the Gunners without a win outside of north London since the opening day of the season, picking up just five points out of a possible 15 on the road in 2019/20.

The defeat left Arsenal under heavy criticism for their mentality away from home once again, but Xhaka gave an expletive-laden response insisting that the club's character shouldn't always be their go-to excuse for poor results.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"We have to stop about mental [strength] bulls**t like this," Xhaka said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"For me, it is the same whether you play home or away - you have to win and show big character and a good game and not to always find the same excuse."

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, who was a guest pundit on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, was among those criticising Arsenal's mentality after their defeat at Sheffield United.

Arsenal were even branded as "babies" by the former United star for their display at Bramall Lane, but Xhaka claims Evra's comments were unjustified and that he should be more cautious as an ex-professional on national television.

"A lot of people they speak too much. It is not the first time he has spoken something about us," Xhaka added after the game.

"I have a lot of respect for him as he was a great player but you have to be careful what you say. But it is not only him - a lot of people speak a lot of bulls**t about us. It's always the same.

"For me it is strange as they were in the same situation as us, they were players as well. Sometimes it is good and sometimes it is not always good but every week they speak bulls**t like this every week.

"I tell you the honest truth, I'm not interested in what people say and speak. We have to speak in our group to improve things and work hard and not listen to these people."

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!