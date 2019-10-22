Jaap Stam Was Offered Newcastle United Job Before Appointment of Steve Bruce

Jaap Stam has revealed that he rejected the chance of becoming Newcastle United manager in the summer, with the former Premier League defender preferring a move to Eredivise side Feyenoord.
This would mean that current Magpies boss Steve Bruce was a back up option for the Dutchman, perhaps indicating that there was no clear plan among the Newcastle hierarchy.
Stam was speaking exclusively to Dutch publication VI, and confirmed that he was approached. When asked if he regrets his decision, he simply responded: "Hahaha ... No.
"You have been informed, because it is correct. Newcastle United applied a few days after I signed my signature at Feyenoord. So it was not an option right away. I am from a man a man, a word a word.
"It was beautiful and honourable, because the people in England apparently know what I stand for as a trainer."
Stam hasn't exactly been setting the world alight back in the Eredivisie. Feyenoord sit tenth with just 14 points, and they now head into a crucial week for the club; after a Europa League group game against Young Boys on Thursday, they have a crunch clash with Ajax on the weekend.
However, Stam won't be envious of the position Newcastle manager Bruce finds himself in, as they sit in the bottom three and are well and truly in a relegation scrap. They host a resurgent Wolves side on the weekend, and will be desperate for three points.