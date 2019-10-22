Jamie Carragher Apologises to Patrice Evra for Supporting Luis Suárez in 2011 Racism Row

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has publicly apologised to Patrice Evra for the Reds' decision to support teammate Luis Suárez during the racism controversy in 2011.

Suárez was found to have racially abused Evra during a meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United in 2011, and the Reds responded by wearing t-shirts supporting Suárez during the warm-up for their next game against Wigan Athletic.

Both Carragher and Evra were pundits on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, and Carragher took the opportunity to apologise to the Frenchman and question where the decision to wear the shirts actually came from in the first place.

"There is no doubt that we made a massive mistake. That was obvious," Carragher explained. "It was an evening game and because it was Wigan, we travelled there on the day of the game.

"We got there, had our lunch and then we had a team meeting. I just remember in the team meeting, I don't know whether it was the manager or Steve Clarke asking one of the players: 'Are you still wearing the shirts?' That was the first I had heard of it.

"I am not lying on that and saying 'I wasn't a part of it' because as a club, we got it wrong and we were all part of it. I was vice-captain. But that was the first I had heard of it that afternoon. So I am not sure who was actually behind it."

Evra admitted he understood the players' desires to support their close friend, but Carragher continued his apology and confessed that he wished he stood up and refused to wear the shirt in support of Suárez.

He said: "What I would say is that maybe I, as an individual, lacked the courage to say I wasn't wearing it. Because once the squad has decided... I have to look at myself. I didn't have enough courage. Maybe there were others. I don't think everybody within Liverpool thought that we were doing what was right.

"But as a family, as a football club, your first reaction - no matter what someone does - is to support them even if they are wrong. And that is wrong. I am not condoning it, but that is the first reaction. Apologies. We got it massively wrong."

