Liverpool to Offer Adam Lallana New Short-Term Deal But His Future Remains Uncertain

Liverpool are prepared to offer midfielder Adam Lallana a new short-term contract extension, but they still fear he could walk away for free at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old, who came off the bench to net the equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United, will be out of contract next summer and has long been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to The Athletic, Liverpool do indeed want to keep Lallana around for a little while longer as manager Jürgen Klopp sees him as "one of the most technically gifted players of his generation".

However, they only want to offer a short-term extension to the 31-year-old, who has battled injuries and failed to hold down a regular place in the squad in recent seasons.

Liverpool expect there will be plenty of interest in Lallana, and they believe he will receive several lucrative, long-term contract offers which could lead to him walking away from Anfield for free at the end of the season.

This season, Lallana has made six appearances for the club, but his only start came in the Carabao Cup victory over MK Dons back in September.

During that game, Lallana was deployed in the holding midfield role in which he had experimented during pre-season, and Klopp is said to see some value in keeping someone with Lallana's versatility around for as long as possible.

However, given his age and his injury record, the Reds appear reluctant to offer a sizeable contract, and it seems as though they will not stand in his way if he chooses to accept a more lucrative deal from elsewhere.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website after the draw with United, Klopp admitted he had spoken with Lallana about his lack of game time, and the Englishman is relaxed about the situation.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“This weekend we had a long talk in general about our situation, and he is completely relaxed and fine and knows how difficult it is at the moment to come into the team," Klopp revealed.

“But he just trains well and he deserved that; it was 25-30 minutes and he had a proper impact. Then scoring a goal… wow! That was really, really nice."

