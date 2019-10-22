Man Utd Issue 'Indefinite Ban' After Identifying Fan Who Racially Abused Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester United have taken fast and strong action against the supporter they have identified as the individual alleged to have hurled racist abuse at Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold at Old Trafford on Sunday by issuing an indefinite ban.

It was reported that a fan was heard shouting racially motivated in the direction of Alexander-Arnold. The incident is believed to have happened during the first half of the game and horrified others within earshot reacted quickly to call upon stewards to intervene.

The supporter was ejected from the stadium and the club swiftly opened an investigation.

A follow-up report from the Daily Mail now reveals that United ‘scoured CCTV’ to look for the culprit, identifying an individual against their season ticket database. That fan was been written to, informing them of an ‘indefinite ban’ from Old Trafford, but there is an option to appeal.

An indefinite ban effectively extends to a lifetime ban if it is never repealed.

A statement from the club on the matter reads, “Racism and all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our club.

“Following our investigation into the alleged incidence of racist abuse on Sunday, we have issued an indefinite ban to the individual involved.

“This individual is not welcome at Old Trafford and we want to reinforce that we will continue to take strong action against anyone who we identify has engaged in racist or discriminatory abuse, either online or at our matches.”

The weekend action in the Premier League was played against a backdrop of the ‘No Room for Racism’ campaign, reinforcing the message in the wake of the abhorrent racist abuse of England players by Bulgarian fans during the international break.

A number of Premier League players, including United pair Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, and Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham have been subjected to racist abuse online this season.

Already this season, West Ham have banned a fan for life after a racist video was posted online, while Chelsea banned a fan for life in July after investigating racist abuse of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling during a game last December.

