Mauricio Pochettino Admits He Fears Being Sacked Because of Tottenham's Poor Form

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confessed he fears the team's poor form could cost him his job.

Spurs have won just three matches in all competitions since the start of the season, having underwhelmed in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League.

Speaking after their' 1-1 draw with Watford (via The Mirror), Pochettino was adamant that he does not pay attention to the speculation about his future, but he did confess that managers in his position don't often get much longer to turn things around.

“If we don’t improve our performances and results, what is going to be the result? It’s always the same in football," Pochettino said. "I understand the business, I am 47. Why do you think I don’t have white hair? Because I don’t pay attention to any of this. I only pay attention to the fact that we need to improve our performances.”

Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Colchester United, before going on to suffer a huge 7-2 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The recent 1-1 draw with Watford followed another humiliating 3-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, and Pochettino, who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, insisted that fortunes often change very quickly in football.

"That is football," he said. "It is the same as when people praise you when you do well. If you don’t perform as people expect, it’s normal. Football is always about winning today. What happened yesterday is gone.

“Managers and coaches always need to win, today and tomorrow. Sometimes we think too far ahead. People sometimes say ‘Come on gaffer you are thinking too much’. But we need to think about today.”

Spurs currently find themselves seventh in the Premier League, although only goal difference separates them from 11th-placed West Ham United.

They will be looking to bounce back when they face Red Star in the Champions League on Tuesday, before returning to league action against leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

