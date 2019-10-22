Olympiacos vs Bayern Munich: 6 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of UCL Clash

Bayern Munich are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night, travelling to Greece to take on Olympiacos.

The German giants have spluttered in their last two Bundesliga games, losing at home to Hoffenheim and drawing at Augsburg, but there most recent European game was certainly one to remember.

Bayern smashed a disorganised Tottenham 7-2 in north London, helping to take a secure grip on Group B ahead of their clash with Olympiacos.

So, do you want some stats ahead of Tuesday night's game? Do you? Do you? Do you want some stats? Do you?

Cool. They can be found below.

Bad Omen

Bayern Munich have always been a strong team in Europe. No two ways about it.

It probably won't surprise you, then, to find out they have an exceptional record against Olympiacos, winning all four of their European meetings. They won twice in the 1980/81 European Cup and repeated the trick in the 2015/16 Champions League.





That perfect record is Bayern's joint best, also winning all four games against Besiktas and CSKA Moscow. Die Roten are also unbeaten in all 11 of their European games against Greek opposition. So yeah, they're heavy favourites.

Rackin' Up the Goals

In case you forgot, Bayern smashed Tottenham 7-2 in their last Champions League clash.





That victory was the 12th time the German club won a game by five or more goals, the joint most alongside Barcelona.

Leaky Defence

Olympiacos haven't got a great defensive record in the Champions League.





They've managed just two clean sheets in their last 17 UCL, conceding 40 goals in that period. Among teams with 100 games in the competition, Olympiacos have the lowest clean sheet percentage (25 in 118 games, 21.2%).

Lethal Lewandowski

When we talk about Robert Lewandowski, we rarely talk about him as a contender for the 'best of the rest' tag behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.





But dig a little deeper and it's evident that he definitely has a case for being that third best player in the world.





This will be Robert Lewandowski’s 50th Champions League group stage match – since his debut in September 2011, he's scored 37 goals in 49 games in the group stages, with only Ronaldo and Messi scored more goals at this stage in that time (47 each). The lad knows where the goal is.

