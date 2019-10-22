Patrice Evra Confirms Man Utd Talks But Distances Himself From Director of Football Role

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has confirmed he has held talks with the club over a taking a position as part of their backroom staff.

The Frenchman, who confirmed his retirement from playing during the summer, spent eight successful years at the club between 2006 and 2014, and there have been rumours suggesting he has secured a new job at Old Trafford already.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football (via Manchester Evening News), Evra admitted he was looking to get back into working for the club, but he was only interested in a practical role, rather than as a director.

“I want to make it clear because people think I am already working for United, but no I am just doing my coaching badges," Evra revealed.

“I am having some important talks behind the scenes so we will decide whether I work for the club in a certain role. The problem is I want to do everything, but in life you can’t do everything.

“But yeah, a role where I can get my hands dirty. If I come back to the club, it's not just to put my face on it, it's because I want my club to go back to the best club in the world. As a player I sacrificed my life to succeed at this club, so I don’t know which role I will have but I will do the same."

With United looking for a new director of football, it has been suggested that Evra, who has been pictured with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward on a number of occasions, could be set to fill the role, but he appears to have quashed those rumours.

Instead, a return as a coach seems to be his preferred option, but whether United would be able to offer him such a role remains to be seen.

His return would certainly be a popular move amongst fans. Across his eight years, Evra made 379 appearances for United, leading the club to five Premier League titles and the 2007/08 Champions League.

