Pep Guardiola Insists Man City 'Not Ready' to Win Champions League Despite Huge Expenditure

By 90Min
October 22, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims his side are still "not ready" to compete for the Champions League trophy this season, stressing they need to improve before the can become European champions.

City have been knocked out of Europe's elite competition at the quarter-final stage in each of the past two seasons, having been beaten by the eventual runners-up Liverpool in 2018 an Tottenham earlier this year.

The reigning Premier League champions are once again being tipped among the favourites for the title this season, but Guardiola has claimed his side aren't necessarily in a position to win the competition.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

"The people say about the Champions League, that target. We still are not ready," Guardiola said, quoted by AS.


"We create a lot, don't concede, but can improve. We've scored a lot over the last two seasons and I don't have doubts about that, but we have to keep going, work on that."

Manchester City return to Champions League football on Tuesday where they'll host Italian side Atalanta, looking to extend their perfect record in the competition and their lead at the top of Group C.

La Dea are without a win in the Champions League so far and are come into the game off the back of a disappointing result in Serie A, where they threw away a three-goal lead to draw in the Italian capital against Lazio.

Manchester City will make a handful of changes following their win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, with all eyes on what role Gabriel Jesus will have to play after the Brazil international scored his 50th goal for the club.

Guardiola spoke in glowing terms about the Brazilian ahead of the match, adding that fans are only now starting to see him at his best after injuries stunted the early stages of his career at City.

"[Jesus] will have a long career and with his mentality always he will have success. He is hungry, he will become an important striker around the world and we are lucky to have him," Guardiola added.

"Gabriel was always good from the beginning. Unfortunately, he had the two tough injuries. Last season it was tough for him, after the World Cup it was not easy, but he is strong.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

"He is a number nine for Brazil. The club brought an incredible, young player for an incredible price. One of the best signings.

"To compete with Sergio [Agüero] is maybe the most difficult thing. Sergio is a legend, an outrageous player - amazing, but Gabriel is so calm.

"He is a competitor, he accepts the decision and every training session he fights like an animal, but he is so young and can improve."

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message