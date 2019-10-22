The Premier League Teams With the Most Yellow Cards For Diving Since 2018/19

Diving in the Premier League has become a hot topic over the last few seasons, with more and more players getting penalised for going down too easily or with no contact at all.

After Bukayo Saka's yellow card for simulation against Sheffield United on Monday night, many people may be wondering which teams in the league have picked up the most bookings for diving. If you're not one of those people, then why are you still reading this?

Let's have a look at the Premier League teams who have got the most yellow cards for diving since the start of the 2018/19 season. Somehow Liverpool don't make the list, despite Mohamed Salah's tendency to go down when someone breathes on him.

Arsenal (7)

The Gunners are by far and away the team with the most bookings for diving, with their nearest challengers three yellow cards behind them.

Funnily enough, it's Arsenal's defensively-minded players who have been the guilty parties, with Sokratis, Mateo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi (2) all on the receiving end of bookings for play acting. Saka was the latest man added to the list after Mike Dean punished him for his antics against the Blades.

Sort it out, lads.

Tottenham (4)

Arsenal always look to finish above their North London rivals, but one list Spurs won't mind having the Gunners be on top of them is this one.

Spurs have been guilty of diving four times, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min two of the men penalised. However, one positive for Mauricio Pochettino's men is that since February of this year, none of their players have done it again.

Glad you've all learnt your lesson.

Bournemouth, Huddersfield, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Southampton (2)

A collection of teams sit on two bookings, including Manchester United. The Red Devils sat on zero until this season, with new signing Daniel James picking up two yellow cards for diving in a just three games. Although, one of them was a tad unfortunate.

Joshua King has also been guilty of diving on a number of previous occasions, while Pierre-Emile Højbjerg was sent off for Southampton following a second yellow card for simulation.

Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester, Manchester City, Sheffield United, Watford, West Ham, Wolves (1)

Despite being some of the more sensible sides, these Premier League teams are all still guilty of cheating their opponents.





James Maddison was sent off for Leicester against Brighton following a second yellow card for diving, while Jack Grealish was controversially booked for diving, even though it looked like he was simply stretching to play a pass to his team mate, which ended in a last-gasp goal being disallowed.





Ilkay Gundogan was booked for the champions against Arsenal, while Theo Walcott, Wilfried Zaha, Ryan Sessegnon and Ashley Barnes were all also players cautioned for attempting to fool referees.