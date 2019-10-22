Real Madrid to 'Sell Fringe Players' Before 'Continuing Pursuit' of Christian Eriksen

Real Madrid will not sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen in January unless they sell some of their fringe players first, according to reports.

Los Blancos are still looking for a creative spark in midfield, with Eriksen thought to be one of their primary targets for the role.

However, their squad is already overcrowded, meaning their wage bill is incredibly high as it is, so signing Eriksen is not currently financially viable. As a result, AS claim that Real will only pursue the Dane if they can cut ties with Isco, Mariano Díaz and Brahim Díaz first.





Ideally, Real president Florentino Pérez does not want to make any signings in January because he wants to save money to pursue Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé. The club already spent a huge sum during the summer, so no January deals will be made unless Real can balance the books.

Isco appears the most likely to leave in the winter window. The 27-year-old has struggled for minutes either on the wing or in midfield, and there does not appear to be a regular place in the starting lineup for the creative midfielder.

He is reportedly open to a loan move to the Premier League, with both Manchester United and Manchester City thought to be eager to strike a deal for the Spaniard, who is worried about losing his place in the national team as a result of his lack of game time.

Real chiefs are less optimistic that they will able to convince either Mariano or Brahim to leave in January, but they will still attempt to do so to try and balance out their squad.

Should they manage to cut ties with all three, then Real would be prepared to move for Eriksen, who would likely be available for a bargain price because of his expiring contract.

The Dane will have just six months remaining on his current deal and could actually negotiate with any overseas clubs in January with a view to a free transfer in the summer, but Real would be prepared to offer some money to bring him to the Santiago Bernabéu as soon as possible.

