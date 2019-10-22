AS Roma Inform Man Utd of Desire to Make Chris Smalling Loan Deal Permanent

Roma have reached out to Manchester United to let them know that they want to make Chris Smalling's loan move to Rome permanent.

After battling a muscle injury, Smalling has returned to the Roma first team and looked hugely impressive at the back, helping the Serie A side keep their first two clean sheets of the campaign.

Giampiero Sposito/GettyImages

Now, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Roma are believed to have expressed their desire to sign Smalling permanently, with club directors Franco Baldini and Gianluca Petrachi already said to have contacted United to let them know.





Whether there is an option in the deal or not is currently unknown, with neither side confirming nor denying the presence of such an option, so it remains to be seen whether United will actually allow Smalling to leave for good.





United "have not closed the door" to the idea of selling Smalling, but there is a long way to go between now and the transfer window.

With Smalling in the side, Roma have conceded just three goals in the last four games, compared to the seven goals conceded in the four games without the United man, and his partnership with Gianluca Mancini has earned rave reviews in Rome.

He has displayed the sort of form which may be of interest to United. The Red Devils have kept just two clean sheets in the Premier League this season, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be keen to welcome Smalling back to the squad as soon as possible to try help address their concerns.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Solskjaer's preferred pairing this season has been Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelöf, but the pair are yet to restore order to United's defence like they were expected to.





As for Smalling, his loan deal is due to last until the end of the season, and by that time, he will have two years remaining on his current deal. As a result, United may opt to keep him around, but they may also be powerless to resist a good offer from Roma.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!