Samuel Umtiti Ruled Out of Slavia Prague Clash With Knee Injury

Barcelona have confirmed that centre-back Samuel Umtiti has not travelled with the squad to face Slavia Prague on Wednesday after picking up a knee injury during training.

The Frenchman has only recently returned from a foot injury and played his first 90 minutes of the season in the 3-0 win over Eibar on Saturday.

However, Barcelona have now taken to their official website to confirm the squad to face Slavia Prague, and they revealed that Umtiti has been left at home to recover from a bruised knee which he suffered in the buildup to the game.

Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet and Jean-Clair Todibo have all travelled, so Barcelona do still have plenty of options at centre-back.

Fortunately for Umtiti, it does not sound like his injury is too serious. A separate knee injury has plagued his time with Barcelona and restricted him to just 15 appearances last season. He looked to have moved on from that, but then suffered a foot injury and has missed the majority of the current campaign.

The hope is that he will be able to move on from his injury struggles soon, with his future at the club a current source of speculation. A recent report suggested that Barcelona have grown tired of his issues and will look to replace him in January, and this latest set-back will certainly not help.

Umtiti is not the only notable absentee. Right-back Sergi Roberto will also miss the game as a result of the knee injury which he picked up against Eibar, with Nélson Semedo and Moussa Wagué set to compete for the starting spot.

Carles Aleñá and Carles Pérez have both failed to make the squad as well, with Ernesto Valverde naming a near full-strength side for the Champions League game.

La Blaugrana currently sit second in Group F, level on points with leaders Borussia Dortmund, so Valverde will certainly be targeting another three points against Slavia Prague to try and assert themselves at the top of the standings.

