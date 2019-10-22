Tottenham Line Up Adrien Rabiot & Carles Aleña as January Targets Ahead of Christian Eriksen Exit

Tottenham are considering moves for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Barcelona's Carles Aleñá as they look to plan for life without Christian Eriksen, who looks set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Rabiot has been linked with a move to north London for a number of years but ultimately decided to join Juventus as a free agent earlier this year, while Aleñá is frustrated at a lack of first-team chances at Barça.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham are on the hunt for a new midfielder even following the arrivals of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, with media outlets in Italy and Spain outlining what they believe Spurs' plans are for the winter transfer window.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Calciomercato report that Tottenham are 'seriously thinking' about a move for Rabiot in the new year after his slow start to life in Turin.

The 24-year-old has made just five appearances across all competitions under Maurizio Sarri - a manager famed for making very few changes to a settled starting eleven - and Rabiot could now be part of Juve's list of players to move on.

Although the Bianconeri won't need too much convincing to sell Rabiot in January, especially if as Calciomercato suggests it could see Eriksen move in the opposite direction, the France international will be reluctant to move to another new country just six months after leaving Paris.

As far as Tottenham's interest in Aleñá goes, Barcelona-based Mundo Deportivo claims Pochettino has been keeping a close eye on the midfielder as he continues to fall down the pecking order under Ernesto Valverde.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The 21-year-old made 27 appearances across all competitions last season, but this time around Aleñá has just one run out so far - 45 minutes on the opening day against Athletic Club.

Mundo Deportivo's report also suggests that Eriksen could be included in a deal for Aleñá, although Tottenham will face competition from Real Betis for the Spain Under-21 international's signature once the transfer window re-opens.

