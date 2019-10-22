Trent Alexander-Arnold Ruled Out of Liverpool Champions League Clash Against Genk

By 90Min
October 22, 2019

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the club’s Champions League group stage clash with Belgian side Genk on Wednesday night as a result of illness.

Liverpool are looking for a win to potentially move to the top of Group E ahead of Napoli if the other result goes in their favour, but they will have to do it without their starting right-back.

According to the club's official website, Alexander-Arnold is suffering from a virus and will stay at home to recover rather than travel to Belgium with the rest of the Reds’ squad. 

It comes as a significant blow for Liverpool, as the 21-year-old has established himself among the best full-backs in the world and was named on the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist this week.

Alexander-Arnold has started virtually every game in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season and his absence against Genk will likely see the versatile Joe Gomez drafted into the XI.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Nathaniel Clyne is nursing a long-term knee injury suffered in a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in July. Dutch teenager Ki-Jana Hoever is the only other specialised right-back in the current squad, with the 17-year-old starting the Carabao Cup tie against MK Dons. However, the Reds will be buoyed by the return of Mohamed Salah after the mercurial forward missed the weekend draw with Manchester United. 

In Genk, Liverpool face a potentially challenging opponent that have had a mixed start to their Champions League campaign after taking one point from their opening two games.

The reigning Belgian champions were thrashed 6-2 by a rampant Red Bull Salzburg on matchday one – Liverpool were made to work for their 4-3 victory against the Austrians – but then went on to hold Napoli to a 0-0 draw at home on matchday two.

Genk are known for their record of producing fine players, with the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Christiane Benteke and current Liverpool star Divock Origi all schooled and developed in the club's youth ranks.

