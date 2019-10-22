Twitter Reacts as Phenomenal Raheem Sterling Shines Brightly Again on Champions League Stage

By 90Min
October 22, 2019

Raheem Sterling, what a player and what a performance. 

The Englishman guided Manchester City to a comfortable 5-1 win over Atalanta, bagging a hat-trick inside 11 minutes to help earn his side all three points.  

Before a ball had even been kicked, many were quick to write off the away side as they came into the game having lost their first two matches in the Champions League this term. 

But, they were the highest-scoring team in the Serie A last season. Oh, and they are the top scorers again this season. That's quite something.

So guess what? They came to play and that was very clear right from the off. They capitalised on City's slow start and had a few chances in the opening exchanges...

The early warning signs were there, weren't they?

Rodri appeared as though he forgot he was playing centre-back, while Kyle Walker seemingly forgot how to defend altogether. As a result, chances were aplenty on the counter for Atalanta.

On 27 minutes, Josip Ilicic broke forward once more and chopped inside Fernandinho, who hacked him down. The referee pointed to the spot and up stepped Ruslan Malinovskiy to give his side the lead...




But, when you have players of the calibre of Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, it can all change in the blink of an eye.

Well, guess what.

They combined to great effect to draw the Sky Blues level...

The Citizens were getting into their stride and that spelt trouble for Atalanta. 

It was trouble. Sterling broke forward at searing pace only four minutes later, before being bundled to the ground in the area.

It was City's chance to score from the spot this time, which Aguero did (of course, he did).

Normality was resumed...

Indeed Atalanta had poked the bear...and it woke up. 

Man City were ruthless as they extended their lead shortly after the restart, with Kevin De Bruyne bursting past two defenders before feeding Phil Foden, who calmly set up Sterling to slot the ball home.

It was deft. It was world-class. It saw Manchester City open up a two goal margin...

Look away Atalanta fans, it's getting ugly.

Five minutes later, another goal. Sterling again. 4-1. Guardiola's men were hungry for more. 

We told you to look away Atalanta fans! At 4-1, it was respectable. At 5-1, it was turning into a rout. 

Who? Well, you guessed it: Raheem Sterling there to complete his hat-trick. 

What a display from the Englishman, what a player...

As the game settled down and turned somewhat scrappy, Foden was shown a very soft yellow, which Guardiola was extremely unhappy with.

Well, if he was unhappy about that, he was even less pleased after the youngster was shown a second yellow moments later. A minor blemish but a blow for the teenage sensation. 

Nonetheless, the hosts comfortably saw out the rest of the game and made it nine points from nine in Group C.

Another win and five more goals, but you can be sure that the manager will be thinking that there is still room for improvement.

Europe, watch out. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message