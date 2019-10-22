Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Bounce Back From Miserable Few Weeks With Rampant Champions League Win

By 90Min
October 22, 2019

Tottenham finally turned on the style on Tuesday night, recording their biggest Champions League victory and showing their fans the effort, energy and endeavour that they've failed to display this season.

Twitter was much happier and more positive place for Tottenham fans to be on Tuesday evening, although it didn't get off to the best start.

The latest edition of Spurs Twitter was shaping up to be a good one way before kick off as the club struggled to sell out the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - that All or Nothing documentary gets more mouthwatering by the week right now.

With Red Star Belgrade limited to just 200 travelling fans following earlier Champions League crowd trouble, Tottenham elected to restrict ticket sales to season ticket holders and those with memberships registered more than a month ago. This was only half of the story behind the empty seats.

Fans vented their frustration at Tuesday's 'greedy' ticket costs, criticising the club for pricing many fans out of attending, especially considering the club's start to the season and quality of opposition on show. 

With five goals scored in a record-breaking display, perhaps they were justified?

From afar, the empty seats weren't particularly noticeable and the fans in attendance certainly got behind the team - although plenty of noise was being made by a large section of Red Star fans who somehow found themselves tickets.

On the field, Spurs came racing out of the blocks from kick-off and Red Star couldn't deal with the movement and intelligence of Mauricio Pochettino's front four. 


Erik Lamela assisted both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the opening 16 minutes, and those two Tottenham goals were certainly ones for fans of statistics...

Spurs had a spring in their step and there was a fizz about their attacking play, with Dele Alli joining the aforementioned trio in clever exchanges that pulled Red Star apart. 

The effort had not gone unnoticed by fans, who were bubbling at the energy of this Champions League performance...

The tempo dropped a little as the first half came to an end, but chances of throwing another lead away were severely diminished when Son put Spurs 3-0 up. The energy levels peaked again after the break and when Lamela made it 4-0 with more than half an hour to play, there were semi-serious murmurings that Spurs might get seven of their own!

Surely they couldn't? That would be some way to banish the memories of Bayern's seven-goal mauling.

There was to be just one more Spurs goal, but it was the cherry on a Champions League record cake and was fittingly scored by Harry Kane who was brilliant on the night. 

It was a complete performance from Tottenham's number 10, who was creative when dropping deeper and clinical in front of goal in equal measure...

The players were much improved from the lethargic and disinterested performances they've put in this season, but make no mistake the fans recognised the importance of their manager on Tuesday evening.

Things have become a little stale at Spurs but by no means has Mauricio Pochettino's managerial ability diminished. Tottenham fans still realise how lucky they are to have him in the dugout...

Just the small matter of Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.....way to burst that bubble, eh?

