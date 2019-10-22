Twitter Reacts as Tottenham Bounce Back From Miserable Few Weeks With Rampant Champions League Win

Tottenham finally turned on the style on Tuesday night, recording their biggest Champions League victory and showing their fans the effort, energy and endeavour that they've failed to display this season.

Twitter was much happier and more positive place for Tottenham fans to be on Tuesday evening, although it didn't get off to the best start.

The latest edition of Spurs Twitter was shaping up to be a good one way before kick off as the club struggled to sell out the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - that All or Nothing documentary gets more mouthwatering by the week right now.

With Red Star Belgrade limited to just 200 travelling fans following earlier Champions League crowd trouble, Tottenham elected to restrict ticket sales to season ticket holders and those with memberships registered more than a month ago. This was only half of the story behind the empty seats.

Fans vented their frustration at Tuesday's 'greedy' ticket costs, criticising the club for pricing many fans out of attending, especially considering the club's start to the season and quality of opposition on show.

With five goals scored in a record-breaking display, perhaps they were justified?

Spurs fans.



Let’s discuss how this pricing strategy from the club for tonight is remotely sensible.



Forget the exploitation of fans for a second - how does this make any financial/economical sense?



Supply is fixed, demand is (sadly) shrinking - prices remain sky high pic.twitter.com/RcTJTaUqFz — FPLspurs (@FPLspurs) October 22, 2019

@SpursOfficial your greed will see plenty of empty seats tonight. Well done (Y) — Ricky (@rickyrinder3) October 22, 2019

@SpursOfficial Greedy prices = Empty seats — Manoamano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Manoama89203646) October 22, 2019

From afar, the empty seats weren't particularly noticeable and the fans in attendance certainly got behind the team - although plenty of noise was being made by a large section of Red Star fans who somehow found themselves tickets.

All the noise coming from the Red Star end at Spurs which is a surprise because they are supposed to banned... — Matt Barlow (@Matt_Barlow_DM) October 22, 2019

On the field, Spurs came racing out of the blocks from kick-off and Red Star couldn't deal with the movement and intelligence of Mauricio Pochettino's front four.





Erik Lamela assisted both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the opening 16 minutes, and those two Tottenham goals were certainly ones for fans of statistics...

⚽️ Harry Kane has scored 15 goals in his 17 #UCL group stage matches, scoring in 11 of those games pic.twitter.com/uJlMHTr3JY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 22, 2019

6 - Son Heung-Min has scored more goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium than any other player in all competitions. Arena. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2019

Erik Lamela has now equalled his personal best assist tally for a single European campaign:



UCL 2016/17: 2 assists

UEL 2013/14: 2 assists

UCL 2018/19: 2 assists

UCL 2019/20: 2 assists



He just needed 16 minutes tonight. 😏 pic.twitter.com/TD0JWobZFb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 22, 2019

Spurs had a spring in their step and there was a fizz about their attacking play, with Dele Alli joining the aforementioned trio in clever exchanges that pulled Red Star apart.

The effort had not gone unnoticed by fans, who were bubbling at the energy of this Champions League performance...

This looks like the Spurs we all know

This is the tempo we should be playing at all the time #COYS — Aidan (@Aidan1980) October 22, 2019

Spurs running around, playing at pace and putting some effort in. What magic is this? #coys — brett sanders (@brettsanders1) October 22, 2019

High tempo, width, pressing, aggression. This is the spurs we've been missing for about a year. Hopefully we keep this up and don't throw another lead away — David Levene (@DavidLevene) October 22, 2019

The tempo dropped a little as the first half came to an end, but chances of throwing another lead away were severely diminished when Son put Spurs 3-0 up. The energy levels peaked again after the break and when Lamela made it 4-0 with more than half an hour to play, there were semi-serious murmurings that Spurs might get seven of their own!

Surely they couldn't? That would be some way to banish the memories of Bayern's seven-goal mauling.

Red Star have had a tactical balls up. Best way to stop Spurs is that low block, make them pick out passes in tight areas. They've pushed so far up tonight. We can get 7 here. — Ricky (@Spillett33) October 22, 2019

With Lamela making it 4-0 , Spurs only need to score one more to get their goal difference back to 0 😉#TOTRSB — 90min (@90min_Football) October 22, 2019

There was to be just one more Spurs goal, but it was the cherry on a Champions League record cake and was fittingly scored by Harry Kane who was brilliant on the night.

It was a complete performance from Tottenham's number 10, who was creative when dropping deeper and clinical in front of goal in equal measure...

Harry Kane is producing one of the best creative performances I've seen this season. His vision is way, way above most normal centre forwards. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) October 22, 2019

Let’s put aside the fact that Harry Kane is lethal, he is a fantastic all round footballer now 👏🏽 — Craig Mitch (@CraigxMitch) October 22, 2019

The players were much improved from the lethargic and disinterested performances they've put in this season, but make no mistake the fans recognised the importance of their manager on Tuesday evening.

Things have become a little stale at Spurs but by no means has Mauricio Pochettino's managerial ability diminished. Tottenham fans still realise how lucky they are to have him in the dugout...

The whole stadium singing Pochettino's name now. This has been much better for the Spurs boss. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) October 22, 2019

Aww, the Spurs fans are singing the Pochettino song. That makes me smile. #TOTRSB #TOTCZV #ChampionsLeague — Tracy Payne (@justtracy) October 22, 2019

The whole stadium singing Pochettino's name now. This has been much better for the Spurs boss #spurs #coys🙌 — MAcvilla Ap (@appiahkubi645) October 22, 2019

Just the small matter of Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.....way to burst that bubble, eh?