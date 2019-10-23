Brendan Rodgers Provides Update on James Maddison's Future Amid Man Utd Links

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Leicester is the right place for James Maddison to continue to flourish, despite recent links with Manchester United.

James Maddison continues to play a big part in Rodgers’ squad – scoring two goals and creating two assists in the current season, sparking an interest from other clubs in the league.

However, Rodgers (via Sky Sports) claims that the attacking midfielder is going nowhere and wants to keep him as a vital part for the team.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

"He is a player we want to keep here. He's a very talented player who has a lot of development to make here over the coming years. I think he recognises this is a great place for him to be and gives him that opportunity to flourish and develop.





"Anything contractual-wise will be between James' representatives and the club. My job is to coach them and make them better."

The Foxes have won five of their first nine league matches, putting them in third place behind reigning English champions Manchester City and European champions Liverpool.

However, Rodgers told Sky Sports that talks surrounding the team as title contenders are unrealistic, claiming that the true competition is between holders Manchester City and Liverpool.

“I think everyone recognises that Liverpool and Manchester City are the two top teams. There's a group in behind those” the 46-year-old said.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"We can't forget what our objective was at the beginning of the season, that's why we don't get carried away with it.

"We're nine games in, we've made a very good start and since we've worked together in February, the players have accumulated a lot of points and performed very well.

"We're at the beginning of where we want to go to and it's a very long season. It's been a very good start and there are a lot of very good teams in the league but we focus on performing well."

Leicester City are set to face Southampton on Friday night at St. Mary’s Stadium. If they secure a win over the Saints, they’ll go to second place in the table – above Pep Guardiola’s side and five points behind current leaders Liverpool.