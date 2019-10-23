Crystal Palace Eyeing Rangers Star as January Alternative to Olivier Giroud

Crystal Palace are keeping their options open for January signings after adding Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos to their wanted list, as a possible alternative to Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Christian Benteke recently put pen to paper on a new deal at Selhurst Park, but having netted just four goals in all competitions in his last two full seasons, Roy Hodgson is still on the lookout for a new striker to bring his side some much-needed goals.

Jordan Ayew is in his richest vein of form for the club, but sitting top of the club's scoring charts this season on just three goals is clearly falling short of Hodgson's expectations. Regardless of their struggles in front of goal - the Eagles have scored just eight goals in their nine league matches this season - the south London club still impressively find themselves in the Premier League top six.

In an effort to maintain that form, and indeed build on it, Chelsea forward Giroud had been linked with a move across the Thames in January after failing to nail down a starting berth at Stamford Bridge. The 33-year-old, who joined from Arsenal last year, will enter the last six months of his contract when the winter window opens, with it suggested that just £3m would be enough to tempt the Blues to sell.

However, as reported by the Guardian, Palace are not keen to rest on their laurels in case of the deal breaking down, and are also keeping tabs on Colombian striker Morelos. The striker’s temperament has often been called into question since his move to Ibrox, having received five red cards in his second season at the club.

Despite those issues, he still managed to net 30 goals in Scotland last campaign and, at just 23-years-old, has far more of his career ahead of him than the Frenchman.

The outlet do add, however, that Giroud is so 'desperate' to leave the club in search of first-team football that he may be willing to consider the switch, which may sway the Eagles the one way rather than the other. Furthermore, with a rumoured price tag of £20m for Morelos, the fee in question is significantly lower.