Diego Simeone Vows to Turn Atletico Madrid's On-Field Fortunes Around After Fan Unrest

Diego Simeone said he was pleased with the passion shown from his squad after Atletico Madrid scraped a 1-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and is keen to keep the fans happy.

The Argentine hailed the character and passion showed by his side after a somewhat abject display against the Bundesliga outfit.

Alvaro Morata scored the winner with just over 10 minutes to play, and Simeone suggested that there is always a path to victory, no matter how well his side is playing.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"I feel good when I see passion and today the team had passion," he said, as quoted by Marca. "We can play well or poorly, but there's a path. We're close to doing things well."





Atletico have not been short of passion since Simeone joined as manager in 2011, competing with Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of La Liga, reaching two Champions League finals, as well as winning the Europa League.

Simeone's ability to implement a plan B is why they are so difficult to beat at the Wanda Metropolitano. They have not lost at home since February, when they were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid, which was their only defeat at home since August 2018.

However, their lack of attacking prowess has seen supporters turn on Atletico at times, but Simeone sympathised with them.

"People are spontaneous," he said. "We have to try to turn those whistles into applause."

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The ability to bounce back shows the character Simeone has instilled into his squad. To win while playing poorly in front of a restless crowd is an indicator of a good team, and a side that is ready to challenge at the highest level.

Atletico's character to find a way through, despite having an off-day in front of goal shows how far Los Colchoneros have come since Simeone took charge, completely transforming the club.