Ed Woodward Reveals Sweary Recommendation From Ryan Giggs Which Convinced Him to Sign Daniel James

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has revealed the recommendation from club legend and Wales manager Ryan Giggs that helped convince him to sign winger Daniel James this summer.

The 21-year-old completed a £15m move to Old Trafford this summer from Championship side Swansea and has quickly (and surprisingly) become a key figure in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new-look Man Utd side.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

James has also earned a place in Giggs' senior Wales side, making eight senior appearances since 2018.

Woodward gave a rare interview to the United We Stand fanzine, in which he revealed that suggestions that the former Red Devil had referred to the winger as 'quick as f***', were in fact true





He said: "Well, that's accurate, but we got a lot more than that.

"He was a played flagged as 'YA' - a young player who could be 'A-level,' who we'd been tracking for three years.

"The academy scouts handed his file over to the scouts who look at the first team when Dan became a first-team player (at Swansea).

"He was on our radar well before the deal for him to go to Leeds fell through."

The youngster had famously been set for a move to Leeds United in January 2019, but the Yorkshire club failed to get the deal over the line in the dying minutes of the transfer window, and James remained at Swansea for the rest of the season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Wales international has taken to life in the Premier League with ease and has arguably been Solskjaer's star performer during the opening months of the new campaign.

The Norwegian boss was delighted with the youngster's display against league leaders Liverpool on Sunday, as he bagged an assist in the 1-1 draw.

Man Utd succumbed to a late equaliser to draw the derby match against Jurgen Klopp's men, but Solskjaer will be encouraged by a much-improved display from his struggling side.