Erik ten Hag Insists Ajax Pitch Is in 'Very Good' Condition After 40,000 Attend Music Festival

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has insisted there are no problems with the Johan Cruyff ArenA pitch ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Concern comes after the Amsterdam Music Festival music festival took place at Ajax's home ground as recently as Sunday night, with makeshift flooring laid on the pitch.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by the Daily Mail, ten Hag said: "It looks very good and in my opinion it’s fine to play."

Among the festival billing - attended by more than 40,000 people - were EDM acts Alesso, Tiesto and David Guetta.

Ajax trained on the pitch on Tuesday afternoon, raising no further concern.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

The Dutch champions are set to play Frank Lampard's men in a hotly anticipated tie this evening, with Chelsea returning to the scene of their Europa League triumph in 2013, when Lampard captained the Blues.

Both teams now find themselves in the midst of a rebuilding process. Ajax lost the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona and Juventus respectively, while the west London club have preferred the option of youth so far this season in the absence of departed Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Blues boss Lampard has been forced to stand firm and say he is not scared of the Dutch side, who narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the Champions League only last season.

VI-Images/GettyImages

He joked: "I'm not scared, that's just my face!"

"On a serious note I respect the team because I watched them last year and I know the team has changed slightly but I'm very aware of the new threats."

Ajax currently sit top of Group H, having won both of their opening games against Lille and Valencia 3-0.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be looking for further momentum after their win in Lille last time out in the Champions League became part of a five-game winning streak in all competitions.