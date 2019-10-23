Fantasy Premier League: Ones to Watch Ahead of Gameweek 10

Week nine of Fantasy Premier League was one where many teams struggled, and many gamers are making drastic changes already.

37 was the average score, with the best effort being 98, because apparently having Matt Targett, Harvey Barnes and Jack Grealish in your team this gameweek was the obvious decision to make.

However, let's not dwell on a poor gameweek, but instead take a look at five players who will (hopefully) improve your team with immediate effect.

Marcus Rashford

How He Did Last Week

United put in their first decent performance for a very long time against Liverpool, as a system change allowed them to gain a point. Rashford scored and put in a MOTM performance, which many will hope will be a turning point in the season for both him personally and United as a team.





Upcoming Fixtures

If United play like they did at the weekend, and especially like they did in the first half, they'll have a great chance to pick up a few wins in the upcoming weeks. United face a defensively poor Norwich side at Carrow Road, before travelling to Bournemouth, who haven't exactly been great defensively either. Plenty of opportunities for points for the England international.





Current Value

At £8.4m, many will consider Rashford as too pricey, which is understandable. But with a few players losing form and Pep Guardiola using Gabriel Jesus instead of Sergio Aguero, most managers will have the funds to draft Rashford into their squads.

Neal Maupay

How He Did Last Week

Brighton lost 2-1 at Villa Park, with Maupay being subbed in the 80th minute, but his performance the week before against Spurs inspired Brighton to a 3-0 victory. Florin Andone and Jurgen Locadia were both shipped out on loan in the summer, so manager Graham Potter surely sees Maupay as a must in his starting XI.





Upcoming Fixtures

Brighton face Everton at home, which looks like a tricky fixture, but you never know how the Toffees will perform. They then face Norwich at home, in what has loads of potential for goals. Maupay will almost certainly play a part, so points could be on offer with the Frenchman.





Current Value

At £6.0m, Maupay is almost a no risk option up front. Many have Teemu Pukki, who is £1.0m more than Maupay, and with the Finland international not hitting his early early season heights, why not go with the Seagull instead of the Canary?

Andriy Yarmolenko

How He Did Last Week

West Ham were so poor against Everton that manager Manuel Pellegrini said he would've made 11 changes at half-time. Yarmolenko was a shock omission from the starting XI, and with West Ham so poor without him it's hard not to see him starting on Saturday.





Upcoming Fixtures

The Hammers have two home fixtures against Sheffield United and Newcastle, in which you'd imagine there'll be goals. Although Sheffield United have been very good defensively so far this season, the Hammers are due a good attacking performance,after failing to score at Goodison.





Current Value





Like Maupay, Yarmolenko is £6.0m, and looks a very good option as a 'cheap' midfielder. Other than Sebastien Haller, the Ukrainian is West Ham's highest point scorer this season, so he offers decent value for money.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

How He Did Last Week

Arsenal lost to Sheffield United on Monday night, but Aubameyang barely had service throughout the evening. One plus was that Alexandre Lacazette was on the bench, and with the Frenchman returning, expect more chances and more chances for Arsenal's number 14.





Upcoming Fixtures

Two home fixtures for the Gunners, with Palace at home on Sunday and then Wolves next Saturday. Arsenal are usually good at the Emirates, but under Unai Emery, no one really knows what Arsenal will show up. However, Aubameyang is always a threat when he's on the pitch.





Current Value

Sure, Aubameyang is already in 28.9% of teams, and yes, he's £11.1m, but the Gabonese striker is a guaranteed starter under Emery, and his upcoming fixtures look made for goals. Expensive, but almost certainly getting you points on the board.

Ilkay Gundogan

How He Did Last Week

Gundogan got three points last week for playing over 60 minutes and keeping a clean sheet away at Palace. With Fernandinho and Rodri being used as makeshift centre backs, Gundogan will start in midfield.





Upcoming Fixtures

City have got Villa at home and Southampton at home, so goals are gonna be a possibility for the German. He also loves a set-piece, so assists from corners and a potential goal from a free-kick are definitely something to consider.





Current Value

£5.2m is an absolute bargain for a midfielder who will start in the next few weeks for City. He's the cheapest player on this list, and offers basically zero risk if he doesn't perform. In this City side, anyone could get on the score-sheet, so why not choose Gundogan?