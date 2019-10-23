Former Man Utd Midfielder Nicky Butt Denies Assaulting His Wife Ahead of February Trial

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has denied assaulting his wife, Shelley, after she accused him of attacking her at an address in Hale, Greater Manchester back in April.

Butt appeared before a district judge at a magistrate's court in Manchester early on Wednesday, where, as reported by BBC News, he 'strenuously' denied the charge of assault by beating, as well as an allegation that he caused £800's worth of damage to an iPhone 7.

The 44-year-old, who is currently the head of first-team development at United, was arrested in June over the charge, and was on Wednesday granted bail ahead of a hearing January 9th next year, after which a trial is scheduled to begin on February 27th.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Butt made 270 appearances over 12 years with the Red Devils, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and one Champions League. He was with his wife for 11 years before the alleged incident.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, it is understood that Shelley sustained a cut on her hand during the episode but did not require hospital treatment in the aftermath.

After Butt's appearance in court, prosecutor Joanne Cronshaw revealed in a statement: "There are a number of witnesses and the trial will take at least a day and a half to two days. There was scratch to the hand caused within the incident relating to the first charge."

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

That first charge would be the assault, with the second relating to the iPhone described as 'intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged', though Butt claims it was thrust in his face during the altercation



As it stands, Butt, who also played for Newcastle, Birmingham and South China in his playing career, remains employed by the Red Devils.

