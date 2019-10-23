Genk vs Liverpool: 8 Key Facts & Stats to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Champions League Clash

Liverpool are aiming to record their first Champions League away win of the season when they travel to Genk on Wednesday night.

The Reds narrowly avoided a shock draw with Red Bull Salzburg earlier this month, conceding three before Mohamed Salah netted winner in a 4-3 goal fest.

Unfortunately, Genk weren’t as lucky during their previous outing with the Austrians, being beaten 6-2 on matchday one.

Bearing that in mind, Klopp’s side look favourites to bag another three points in Group E before heading back to Merseyside. But here are some other stats via Opta you may want to consider before kick-off...

New Rivals





🔵🔵 MATCHDAY 🔴🔴



Another destination on our European tour

This is the first time the sides have met in any competition. However, Genk’s history against English opponents and Liverpool’s past games against Belgium teams may give you a taster of what’s to come…

Genk’s only previous meeting against an English side was back in the 2011/12 Champions League group stage, games they drew 1-1 at home and lost 5-0 to Chelsea.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have had a much more successful record. They’ve managed to win all five of their past European Cup and Champions League fixtures against Belgium clubs, respectfully keeping a clean sheet in all of them.

Youngsters of the Competition

TF-Images/GettyImages

With their lack of history, Genk also lack experience as Mazzu’s side named the youngest average starting XI in the competition during their 0-0 draw against Napoli, with an average age of just 23 years and 148 days.

With the goalless draw with the Italian club, their goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke kept his first clean sheet in the Champions League, aged 20 years and 303 days. The last goalkeeper under the age of 21 to keep consecutive clean sheets was Rui Patrício in 2008-09 for Sporting CP.

Defeats

Isosport/MB Media/GettyImages

Although, here’s a stat that Genk won’t be too proud of...if Liverpool do beat them tonight, they’ll set a record for games played in the European Cup or Champions League without winning, claiming zero wins, eight draws and six loses in their 14 games so far. Ouch.

There’s No Place Like Home

YORICK JANSENS/GettyImages

However, it’s worth noting that Liverpool have only won one of their last 10 away matches in the Champions League group stage, losing each of the last four in a row…

In fact, Klopp only has an away win percentage of just 35.5% in the Champions League – something the German will to have to improve if he wants to avoid an early exit from the competition.