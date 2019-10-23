Inter Miami FC Unveil Incredible Designs for New £750m Freedom Park Stadium

David Beckham's Inter Miami FC have revealed ambitious designs for a new £750m stadium as part of the wider Miami Freedom Park project.

These plans were unveiled in the form of the designated artist's vision for the project, with the stadium fiited with a number of innovative-looking screens in seemingly every crevice of the ground and a rooftop bar kitted out with outdoor furniture and palm trees.



This was all explained in a video on Instagram of the artist's rendering, alongside a caption explaining the wider reaches of the project, which read: "El Futuro Miami Freedom Park: 58 acres of public park and green space, restaurants and shops, futbol fields for the community, the 26,000 seat MLS stadium of Inter Miami FC y mas."

On the team's official website, more is revealed about the project, which will be 100% privately funded, something that's not usually the case in the United States.



A statement reads: "Miami Freedom Park & Soccer Village is a privately funded, recreational destination that will incorporate one of the City’s largest public parks, a soccer stadium, soccer fields for the community, a tech hub, hotel, shops and restaurants for all Miamians and visitors to enjoy.

"The project will not utilize any city taxpayer dollars. In addition, the project will pay millions in revenue to the community as well as an annual Fair Market Value rent to the City.

😍 @MiaFreedomPark ⚽



58 acres of public park and green space, restaurants and shops, fútbol fields for the community, the 26,000 seat MLS stadium of #InterMiamiCF y más.



All 100% privately funded, learn more. — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 22, 2019

"Miami Freedom Park received overwhelming support from City of Miami residents, having achieved 60% voter approval during last November’s referendum.

"With this vote, the residents have indicated that they want the City to negotiate and execute a lease for the proposed land."

The team are set to enter MLS in 2020, however, there have been a number of snags in the development of this park, most pressingly, as reported by the Miami Herald back in August, the discovery of arsenic contamination more than double the legal limit and soil containing hazardous debris on the Melreese golf course site.



It’s not about building stadiums, it’s about creating a legacy. #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/ioUMaPnXnL — The Siege Supporters Club (@SiegeMiami) October 22, 2019

This has forced the club delay the completion of this project until at least 2022, with a clean up costing $50m required, in turn forcing them to build another stadium in a separate location in Fort Lauderdale, named the Lockhart Stadium, which will be turned into a training ground once defunct.

