James Milner Reveals Liverpool Contract 'Talks' With Current Deal Close to Expiry

James Milner is hopeful of reaching an agreement over his future at Liverpool soon, with his current contract set to expire at the end of June.

Milner's current Liverpool deal expires at the end of this season, allowing the 33-year-old to move for free to any club next July. Come January, he will also have the option to agree a pre-contract agreement with any suitors outside of England, should he wish.

Milner has been a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's side in recent years despite his age, and the versatile veteran is keen for a swift and positive resolution over his future. His apparent preference appears to be to stay at Anfield.

“There have been talks so hopefully it gets resolved sooner rather than later," he said, as reported by The Mirror. “But at this moment I will just keep playing football as well as I can.”

The former Manchester City man made 31 league appearances for the Reds last season, but he has started only two of Liverpool's opening nine Premier League fixtures this season, as Klopp's men sit top of the table by six points.

Milner also spoke about his current on-field situation at Liverpool, and was philosophical over his lack of game time, insisting that he wants to play as much football as possible at this stage of his career.

He said: “I think as a player you want to play as many games as you can.

“Every time you get that chance to go out there and perform, you need to do it to the best of your ability and make it difficult for the manager to leave you it.

"We have a strong squad of players and the competition is strong in every position and that is what we need to push each other to perform.

“Having a lot of games is what happens when you’re successful, we are lucky enough to have been that (successful) and we are still in all the trophies.

Milner bagged the all-important winning goal against Leicester City prior to the international break, slotting home an injury-time penalty to earn a valuable three points for the title hopefuls.

The ex-Aston Villa star is expected to start in Liverpool's Champions League tie against Genk, as the Reds look to continue their winning run after their 4-3 victory over Red Bull Salzburg.