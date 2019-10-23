Liverpool Hoping for Swift Verdict in Nike vs New Balance Kit Supplier Court Battle

Liverpool are awaiting a court ruling on whether they can begin a new partnership with Nike or must stick with current kit suppliers New Balance, whose current contract expires next year.

The Reds' kits have been made by New Balance since 2015, with the Boston-based supplier taking over from its own subsidiary company Warrior Sports, who had been on board since 2012.

But with the New Balance deal coming to an end at the end of this season, Liverpool have negotiated a lucrative first ever partnership with Nike, prompting the legal battle.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Liverpool Echo have been closely following the proceedings and reports that a three-day trial at the High Court in London has come to a close. Liverpool are said to be hoping for a ruling by Friday on whether they can pursue the Nike deal or must stick with New Balance.

Liverpool are keen to partner with Nike as the internationally revered brand are expected to help boost their global image. The Echo reported earlier this month that a five-year contract worth £45m per season has been agreed with Nike.

What’s more, designs for next season’s proposed kits have already been completed, while significant progress has also been made on those for 2020/21.

Nike are said to have spent nearly £6m on fabric for the potential new Liverpool kits, have received pre-orders from 8,000 stores, and have even reserved factory space to create 2.9m units, which may also include training kit.

The reason for the legal battle is that New Balance argue that because their renewal proposal matches the offer made by Nike, it means they should remain the club’s kit suppliers under the term of their current agreement with the Reds.

New Balance are equally keen to reach a resolution as it is their intention to begin producing next season’s kit as soon as possible.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!