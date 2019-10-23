Manchester City & Paris Saint-Germain Scouts Travel to Italy to Watch Sandro Tonali

Scouts from both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have travelled to Italy to get a closer look at promising Brescia youngster Sandro Tonali.

The 19-year-old has been closely followed by almost every European giant around, and he is currently enjoying his first taste of top-flight football in Serie A.

According to Nicolò Schira, City and PSG scouts headed over to Italy specifically to watch Tonali in action in Monday's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina, with both clubs seemingly keen on striking a deal for the midfielder.





It was perhaps not the greatest game for scouts to watch, but they will have seen Tonali complete the full 90 minutes for the sixth time this season.





However, they are by no means the only interested clubs. Schira notes that AC Milan, Inter and Juventus are all monitoring Tonali, while there have been reports of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in recent months.

Tonali, who has been described as the heir to Andrea Pirlo's throne with the Italian national team, has made eight appearances in all competitions this season, and he has already managed to rack up two assists from the base of Brescia's midfield.





Unfortunately, despite his best efforts, Brescia find themselves labouring toward the bottom of the Serie A standings. The point on Monday helped carry the team to 15th in the table, although they do have a game in hand over the majority of those around them.

Tonali has missed just 11 minutes of the campaign so far, and his impressive showings earned him his debut for Roberto Mancini's Italy side during the recent international break.

The midfielder was a late substitute in Italy's emphatic 5-0 win over Liechtenstein, and many fans feel as though that is just the start of what has the potential to be a long and prosperous career for one of the Azzurri's most exciting young talents.

