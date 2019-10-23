River Plate Reach Copa Libertadores Final Despite Narrow Superclasico Defeat at Boca Juniors

River Plate reached the final of the Copa Libertadores, despite a narrow loss in the Superclasico to Boca Juniors.

Having won the first leg 2-0 thanks to goals from Santos Borre and Ignacio Fernandez, River had a strong advantage and ensured their route to the final with a solid display, only conceding in the 80th minute when Jan Carlos Hurtado struck.





River certainly hold the edge over their fierce rivals at the moment. While Boca finished higher in last season's Superliga Argentina, Los Descendidos beat Boca in the 2018 Copa Libertadores, winning 5-3 on aggregate following extra time in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

"It was a battle," River midfielder Exequiel Palacios said after the game, as quoted by BBC Sport. "It was a derby and you play derbies like we played, to the death."

River will now await the result of the second leg of the other semi final between Flamengo and Gremio, with the former in a stronger position to reach the final after securing a 1-1 draw at the home of their Brazilian rivals.

The final is scheduled to be played in Chile at Santiago's Estadio Nacional next month, although the city is in a state of emergency, and that state is to be extended in the country's north and south.

As always with the Superclasico, there was a certain amount of off-pitch entertainment, some of which actually affected the on-pitch business. Kickoff was delayed on Wednesday by 15 minutes due to a large amount of ticker tape on the pitch.

Former Manchester City and Juventus striker Carlos Tevez started for Boca. The 35-year-old is no longer an automatic starter but has produced brilliant moments in the Superclasico before.

Rodrigo Valle/GettyImages

Tevez helped Boca secure a semi-final victory over River in 2004 - funnily enough, he was soon sent off for mocking Boca's fierce rivals by performing a chicken dance as part of his goal celebration.

The former Argentina international's contribution on Wednesday was limited and he couldn't help his side overturn the sizeable deficit, despite substitute Hurtado's goal, set up by former West Ham forward Mauro Zarate.