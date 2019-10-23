Robert Lewandowski's Becomes Fifth Highest Goalscorer in Champions League History

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski wrote himself into the history books as he continued his fantastic form in front of goal on Tuesday night, firing another two goals past Olympiacos to secure a 3-2 victory.

The Bundesliga champions had to come from 1-0 down, but two Lewandowski strikes either side of half-time saw Bayern gain control. Corentin Tolisso added a third, which was enough for the Bavarians to get over the line.

MB Media/GettyImages

That brace takes on extra significance for the Pole, with UEFA confirming that it has seen him move ahead of Ruud van Nistelrooy in the Champions League's all-time scoring records. The Bayern man has racked up 58 goals in the competition, which leaves him fifth in the standings

As noted by Opta, Lewandowski has been Europe's standout marksman this season. He has netted 18 goals in his 13 appearances in all competitions this season, which is at least six more than any other player in the big five European leagues.

The game against Olympiacos was the 12th consecutive match in which Lewandowski has scored, with his only blank coming in the DFL-Supercup defeat to Borussia Dortmund at the start of the season.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

He has scored in every game in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League so far, and he has netted at least two goals in five different matches.





He will have Real Madrid star Karim Benzema in his sights, who currently sits on 60 career goals in the competition - just two clear of Lewa.

Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Ahead of him in the standings is Los Blancos Raúl González on 71 goals, but there is then a huge jump up to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the scoring charts.





Messi has racked up a huge 112 goals in the competition for Barcelona, but even that is not enough to topple Ronaldo, who has netted a whopping 127 goals for Manchester United, Real, and now Juventus.

