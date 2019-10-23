Shakira's Nephew Signs for Uncle Gerard Pique's Spanish Third Division Side FC Andorra

FC Andorra, the Spanish third-tier side owned by Barcelona centre-back Gerard Piqué, have signed the nephew of Colombian singer - and Piqué's wife - Shakira.

Piqué, who completed a deal to buy the club back in December 2018, has recently bought a majority stake in another club, Gimnàstic Manresa, as he looks to prepare himself for a life after Barcelona.

As noted by AS, Andorra have recently completed the signing of Tarik Antonio Mebarak, a versatile full-back who just so happens to be the son of Shakira's brother, Tonino.

The 19-year-old recently made his debut for the club's second side, who play their football in the fourth tier of Catalonia's regional league system, playing 90 minutes in a 4-1 victory over Rialp on Sunday.





After the game, Andorra B head coach Carlos Sánchez was full of praise for Mebarak, who showcased the ability to make an impact at both ends of the field.

“He plays as a right-back but I played him as a winger because we are talking about a player who is quick and powerful," Sánchez told EFE (via Goal). “He is physically a beast and because of his speed, the pitch seems too small for him. He told me that as a young boy he played as a forward and as a winger. Without a doubt, he can bring a lot to us.”

The youngster had previously been without a club after failing to secure himself a professional deal with Colombian sides Junior de Barranquilla and Independiente Santa Fe.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Since his release, he has spent time training in both Spain and the United States, where he spent a brief spell as part of the Miami Soccer Club academy run by the Argentinian coach Alejandro Waigandt.





Andorra were battling relegation when Piqué arrived at the club, but they were eventually moved up two divisions after the centre-back paid to take the vacant spot in the Segunda División.

