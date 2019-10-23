Slovan Bratislava vs Wolves Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Wolves travel to Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League on Thursday, in what could be a tricky fixture for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

The Wanderers are enjoying a good run of form, unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recently rescuing a point at home against Southampton.

Slovan Bratislava sit top of the Slovak Super Liga and also lead Group K in the Europa League, so travelling to the Slovakian capital will be a tough ask for the Midlands side.

Wolves started poorly in the league but have since picked up their form, leaving them 13th, three points behind sixth. They will hope their win at Besiktas last time out in this competition will help kick-start their European campaign too, as they currently sit third in the group.

A win for the Slovakian side would put them four points above the Black Country side, but a Wolves victory would send them above Bratislava, so it's all to play for in Eastern Europe.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 24 October What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST) Where Is it Played? New Slovakia National Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport ESPN Referee? Yevhenii Aranovskiy

Team News

David Strelec is out for the hosts with a fractured leg, but other than that the Slovaks have a clean bill of health.

As for Wolves, Jota made his return from injury against Southampton, and should be handed a recall in attack.

Ruben Neves and Romain Saiss are doubts with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively, Matt Doherty should come back into the team at right wing-back, while Jesus Vallejo is in line to play on the right-hand side of a back three if Ryan Bennett does not shake off an injury which led to his early substitution in the Southampton daw.

Predicted Lineups

Slovan Bratislava Grief; Medvedev, Bajric, Abena, Vernon, Sukhotsky; Holman, Rabiu, Kamps; Sporar, Rharsalla.

Wolves Patricio; Vallejo, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota.



Head to Head Record

Wolves and Slovan Bratislava have never played against each other, but the hosts have a decent record against English opposition when playing at home (W2 D1 L2), although their last win was against Derby in 1973.

Recent Form

Both sides are in very good form, with the hosts unbeaten in their last nine and the visitors unbeaten in six.

Wolves haven't hit the heights of last season so far, but are starting to slowly show signs that they're returning to previous form. With both teams on good runs, this match could go either way.

Here's how the two teams have fared in their last five:.

Slovan Bratislava Wolves Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Sokol Dolná Zdana (19/10)

Wolves 1-1 Southampton (19/10) Oravská Poruba 0-7 Slovan Bratislava (12/10)

Manchester City 0-2 Wolves (6/10) Liptovska Stiavnica 0-4 Slovan Bratislava (9/10)

Besiktas 0-1 Wolves (3/10) Ružomberok 1-1 Slovan Bratislava (6/10)

Wolves 2-0 Watford (28/9) Braga 2-2 Slovan Bratislava (3/10)

Wolves 1-1 Reading (4-3 on Pens) (25/9)

Prediction

Topping of the group, Slovan Bratislava won't be a pushover, and will provide Wolves a stern test.

However, Wolves are hitting a purple patch in form, and if they can beat Manchester City away from home, they can beat Slovan Bratislava away from home.

Wolves should win, but it'll be tight.