Southampton vs Leicester Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The Premier League returns on Friday night when Southampton host highflyers Leicester City at St Mary's.

Leicester go into this game in tremendous form, sitting third in the Premier League table. The Foxes have won seven of their last nine matches in all competitions, their latest victory coming against Burnley last weekend.

Brendan Rodgers' side are mounting a challenge for the European places and have exhibited some breathtaking football at times this season.

Southampton find themselves in a less promising position than their counterparts. Their 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday has left them in 17th place, above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Ralph Hasenhuttl needs to turn around Southampton's fortunes sooner rather than later, especially at St Mary's where they haven't won a single game all campaign.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Friday 25 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? St. Mary's Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream?

Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

There are no new injury concerns for Southampton.

Their only absentees will be right-back Cedric Soares, who is sidelined with a calf injury, and Moussa Djenepo, who has been missing since mid-September. However, both are nearing a return to training.

Rodgers is able to field a full strength squad, with the only injury issue being fringe player Matty James who is unavailable.

Predicted Lineups

Southampton Gunn; Valery, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Romeu, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Boufal, Ings. Leicester Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Head to Head Record

Southampton and Leicester have faced each other on 26 occasions in the Premier League. The Saints have won seven, the Foxes have won ten and there have been nine draws between the sides.

Whilst Leicester lost their last meeting back in January 2019, the Foxes have won at St. Mary's on their last two visits and will be hoping to recreate such form.

Recent Form

Southampton have been struggling to find any consistency this season, with their last league victory coming against Sheffield United back in September. The Saints have failed to win at home all season, losing three and drawing one.

They have had some difficult fixtures of late, facing Wolves, Chelsea and Tottenham in their last three matches, with little success. It doesn't get a lot easier when facing the form team of the division in Leicester. However, Hasenhuttl will need to stop the rot quickly as defeat on Friday night could see them finish the weekend in the relegation zone.

Leicester have been in scintillating form lately, having lost just two games all season. Those defeats were nothing to be ashamed of, coming at Old Trafford and Anfield.

A win would see Leicester jump to second place, leapfrogging Manchester City, at least until Aston Villa on Saturday.

Southampton Leicester City Wolves 1-1 Southampton (19/10) Leicester 2-1 Burnley (19/10) Southampton 1-4 Chelsea (6/10) Liverpool 2-1 Leicester (5/10) Tottenham 2-1 Southampton (28/9) Leicester 5-0 Newcastle (29/9) Portsmouth 0-4 Southampton (24/9) Luton 0-4 Leicester (24/9) Southampton 1-3 Bournemouth (20/9) Leicester 2-1 Tottenham (21/9)

Prediction

Southampton's performances have been better than their results at times this season, but their home form leaves a lot to be desired. With a lack of dynamism in attack, they are relying almost entirely on the goals of Danny Ings.

There is little to foresee in the way of problems for what has been a very stubborn Leicester defence this season. Jamie Vardy now has six goals this term, and you wouldn't bet against him adding to that total on Friday.