Spurs Record Biggest European Win in Over Ten Years With Red Star Thrashing

October 23, 2019

ICYMI, Tottenham relieved some pressure on Tuesday evening. They did this by bashing Red Star Belgrade 5-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

Why was this so pressure-relieving? Well, because, before kick-off, they were situated dangerously at the bottom of Champions League Group B, following the opening draw with Olympiacos and that 7-2 drubbing against Bayern Munich.

Couple that form with their struggles domestically and, yeah, a 5-0 victory was certainly what Dr Daniel Levy ordered. But perhaps even he didn't know was just how good this victory was...

Because, as per the all-seeing folks at Opta, this wasn't just a run-of-the-mill pressure-reliever. This was Tottenham’s biggest win in a major European competition (excluding qualifiers) since beating Anorthosis Famagusta 6-1 in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup.

And, taking into account just European Cup/Champions League games, this was Spurs second-biggest ever win, behind the (famous?) 8-1 victory over Gornik Zabrzein back in September 1961. Remember that one, kids?

So, quite the night in north London. The record books will show that it was brought about by a number of notable stars, heroes like Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, the brilliant brace-scorers, and Erik Lamela, two-timing assist-maker and solitary goalscorer of the highest order.

Oh, and don't forget about Tanguy N'Dombele - he had two assists too!

But back to that pressure-relieving. Because - and you won't believe this - this wasn't the only record Spurs came close to breaking. With those five goals, they became only the second team to respond to a thrashing of five goals with a five-goal thrashing of their own, after Paris Saint-Germain followed their 6-1 humiliation at Barcelona with a 5-0 win over Celtic.

But the thing is, if you know your history, you'll know that that was over two separate campaigns, making Spurs' same-season efforts, yes, record-breaking! Got there in the end.

