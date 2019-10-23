Spurs Record Biggest European Win in Over Ten Years With Red Star Thrashing

ICYMI, Tottenham relieved some pressure on Tuesday evening. They did this by bashing Red Star Belgrade 5-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Why was this so pressure-relieving? Well, because, before kick-off, they were situated dangerously at the bottom of Champions League Group B, following the opening draw with Olympiacos and that 7-2 drubbing against Bayern Munich.



Couple that form with their struggles domestically and, yeah, a 5-0 victory was certainly what Dr Daniel Levy ordered. But perhaps even he didn't know was just how good this victory was...

Because, as per the all-seeing folks at Opta, this wasn't just a run-of-the-mill pressure-reliever. This was Tottenham’s biggest win in a major European competition (excluding qualifiers) since beating Anorthosis Famagusta 6-1 in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup.

And, taking into account just European Cup/Champions League games, this was Spurs second-biggest ever win, behind the (famous?) 8-1 victory over Gornik Zabrzein back in September 1961. Remember that one, kids?

So, quite the night in north London. The record books will show that it was brought about by a number of notable stars, heroes like Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, the brilliant brace-scorers, and Erik Lamela, two-timing assist-maker and solitary goalscorer of the highest order.

Oh, and don't forget about Tanguy N'Dombele - he had two assists too!



3 - Tottenham have scored three goals in the first half of a #UCL game for the first time, in what is their 40th match in the competition. Feast. pic.twitter.com/kPJhK4kftn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2019

But back to that pressure-relieving. Because - and you won't believe this - this wasn't the only record Spurs came close to breaking. With those five goals, they became only the second team to respond to a thrashing of five goals with a five-goal thrashing of their own, after Paris Saint-Germain followed their 6-1 humiliation at Barcelona with a 5-0 win over Celtic.



But the thing is, if you know your history, you'll know that that was over two separate campaigns, making Spurs' same-season efforts, yes, record-breaking! Got there in the end.

