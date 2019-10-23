Twitter Reacts as Barcelona Withstand Valiant Slavia Prague to Secure Narrow (Lucky) Win

By 90Min
October 23, 2019

Traveling away to the best team in the Czech Republic would never pose any meaningful threat to Barcelona. I mean, they're Barcelona, right?

Think again, amigo.

Clearly, the thinking the Spanish outfit had heading into Wednesday's clash was one of 'yeah, we'll batter them, we're Barça'. And, to be fair to them, they're almost granted that right because, well, they're Barcelona.


Oh how foolish they were. 

The moment when Slavia Prague’s delegates laughed when they were placed in the Champions League 'group of death' alongside La Blaugrana, Inter and Borussia Dortmund garnered a response of genuine sympathy, but equally one of total understanding.

Nobody gave them a hope in hell. Especially not after three minutes at the Sinobo Stadium.

The assist for Lionel Messi's goal wasn't bad either, with the vision from Arthur to wait for his run causing havoc in the Prague penalty box.

Then the hosts came into it. Thinking it was going to be a luxury cruise to the Bahamas at this point was a universal opinion.

Except the Slavia lads. Those dedicated, fearless Slavia lads.

They never gave up, piling pressure on the visitors with the last line of defence proving their nemesis on the night: a certain German goalkeeper.

It didn't stop...

Unfazed by the occasion, and undeterred by the scoreline, Slavia were immense in every department, taking the game by the scruff of the neck.

Unable to make that pressure count in the first half, it was a mystery how they failed to find a leveller. And, at this point, nobody thought they could maintain that level of performance for the second half...


Not only that...they bettered it. Just five minutes in and BOOM!



With Slavia looking most certainly on it, fans were lambasting Luis Suarez. Who, for lack of a better term was, well, not on it.

Nevertheless, who was at hand the force the winner?

Chewing up and spitting out those negative comments, Suarez provided the assist (sort of) as Peter Olayinka was desperately unlucky to guide his attempted pass into his own net, hugely against the run of play.

The Champions League minnows continued pressing until the final whistle, hounding their La Liga opponents at every opportunity and turning the ball over with incredible frequency. 

In the end though, it just wasn't to be.

But they were superb; outstanding in fact. And when Twitter is swamped with the words 'Slavia' and 'unlucky', you know they did something right.

Heck, that delegate wasn't laughing in total fear.

He knew they'd bagged the easy group.

