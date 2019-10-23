Twitter Reacts as Barcelona Withstand Valiant Slavia Prague to Secure Narrow (Lucky) Win

Traveling away to the best team in the Czech Republic would never pose any meaningful threat to Barcelona. I mean, they're Barcelona, right?
Think again, amigo.
Clearly, the thinking the Spanish outfit had heading into Wednesday's clash was one of 'yeah, we'll batter them, we're Barça'. And, to be fair to them, they're almost granted that right because, well, they're Barcelona.
Oh how foolish they were.
⏲️ FULL TIME | The Red-Whites failed to convert any of the late chances. We lost the game, but we leave the pitch with our heads held high! ☝️🆙— SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) October 23, 2019
The moment when Slavia Prague’s delegates laughed when they were placed in the Champions League 'group of death' alongside La Blaugrana, Inter and Borussia Dortmund garnered a response of genuine sympathy, but equally one of total understanding.
Nobody gave them a hope in hell. Especially not after three minutes at the Sinobo Stadium.
Can he ever stop scoring!!!— Paul 💙 (@Richardpaul06) October 23, 2019
Lionel Messi (The Goat) has struck again.
AWAY Goal from 🐐 #Messi after around 1 year 😴🙌— Nikhil (@lapulgaa23) October 23, 2019
The assist for Lionel Messi's goal wasn't bad either, with the vision from Arthur to wait for his run causing havoc in the Prague penalty box.
Arthur Melo's pass lane to Leo Messi's Goal pic.twitter.com/0kXASqgbpl— Anchor ⚓ (@KingTsoro_ZA) October 23, 2019
Then the hosts came into it. Thinking it was going to be a luxury cruise to the Bahamas at this point was a universal opinion.
Except the Slavia lads. Those dedicated, fearless Slavia lads.
They never gave up, piling pressure on the visitors with the last line of defence proving their nemesis on the night: a certain German goalkeeper.
Are u sure ter stegen is human ? What a brilliant save #Slaviabarca— baizboii (@bayzbeauty) October 23, 2019
God save Ter Stegen.— Ídolo (@blaugrana_9) October 23, 2019
Ter stegen makes at least one world class save a game— 🚕 (@Alhumadi1998) October 23, 2019
It didn't stop...
37' Another birlliant save from Ter Stegen..— Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 23, 2019
Ter Stegen is amazing man. Holy shit. Save after save after save— Haz (@HaZ8800) October 23, 2019
Unfazed by the occasion, and undeterred by the scoreline, Slavia were immense in every department, taking the game by the scruff of the neck.
Unable to make that pressure count in the first half, it was a mystery how they failed to find a leveller. And, at this point, nobody thought they could maintain that level of performance for the second half...
Not only that...they bettered it. Just five minutes in and BOOM!
GOAL! Slavia Prague 1-1 Barcelona— Goal (@goal) October 23, 2019
Nobody picked up the left-back's run into the area and Jan Borll scores! #SLPBAR #UCL pic.twitter.com/Nmfj85EprU
Goal Slavia Prague... 🥺— BePronos™ (@pronosbe) October 23, 2019
Deserved goal for Sparta Prague. Barca well off it tonight. It’s been coming. Suarez, Arthur, Busquets, Messi all sloppy so far. Griezmann anonymous.— FI_Genesis 🇫🇷🚀⚽️🚀🇫🇷 (@FiGenesis) October 23, 2019
Slavia Prague could have been about 2 goals ahead of us. They've created 3 really good chances. Barca haven't controlled the ball well at all.— Sheroze Ullah Khan (@Sherrydinho) October 23, 2019
With Slavia looking most certainly on it, fans were lambasting Luis Suarez. Who, for lack of a better term was, well, not on it.
Luis Suarez vs Salvia Prague Amazing Skills and Goal 🔥🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/9BoE10tzRv— 100% de Flow ⚡🇲🇦🇹🇳 (@0ustouMagueule) October 23, 2019
Luis Suarez VS Slavia Prague - Crazy Skills, Speed, Goals & Assists - 2019 | THE HIPPOPOTAMUS OF MONTEVIDEO🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/G1hIHZjVJR— Iniesta (@Forlanista) October 23, 2019
Suarez has failed to score in his last 20 UCL away games:— Ⓐ (@Barzaboy) October 23, 2019
Nevertheless, who was at hand the force the winner?
Chewing up and spitting out those negative comments, Suarez provided the assist (sort of) as Peter Olayinka was desperately unlucky to guide his attempted pass into his own net, hugely against the run of play.
So unlucky for Prague, they don’t deserve that, Barca very lucky to be winning here— CJH (@CJHHHHH91) October 23, 2019
Prague put Barcelona on their knees shaa...— Doctor Love🎗 (@Prince__Chris) October 23, 2019
Unlucky own goal saw them lose the match to a slow a Barcelona side.......
The Champions League minnows continued pressing until the final whistle, hounding their La Liga opponents at every opportunity and turning the ball over with incredible frequency.
In the end though, it just wasn't to be.
But they were superb; outstanding in fact. And when Twitter is swamped with the words 'Slavia' and 'unlucky', you know they did something right.
Slavia Prague have really gone for it. Unlucky to take nothing from this— Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) October 23, 2019
Unlucky Slavia Prague what a second half dominating the match #ChampionsLeague #Slaviabarca— Niku (@vikkygp) October 23, 2019
Slavia Prague were amazing. Great energy. Great atmosphere. Unlucky to concede the second goal. #slpbar— Dial_Square (@sriramr92) October 23, 2019
Unlucky, best team tonight 🔴⚪️— Prague Raptors Football Club (@PragueRaptors) October 23, 2019
Heck, that delegate wasn't laughing in total fear.
He knew they'd bagged the easy group.