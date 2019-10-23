Watford Nervously Await Update on Extent of Danny Welbeck's Injury

Watford continue to wait on a specialist's report to find out the full extend of Danny Welbeck's latest injury.

Their new summer signing striker limped off with an ankle injury after just 100 seconds of the Hornets 1-1 draw with Spurs on Saturday.

Welbeck joined Watford from Arsenal on a free transfer after spending the final part of his Gunners career on the treatment table with a broken ankle sustained against Sporting in the Europa League.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

But speaking to the club's website, head of injury prevention and rehabilitation Alberto Leon admitted that the first signs are not promising.

“We are waiting on the report from one of the specialists,” said Leon. “We did a first report and it's not the best news but we are waiting for this opinion. We will decide in a few days what we are going to do with the rehab.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Leon did have more positive news on on Sebastain Prodl, who rejoined first team training this week, and Etienne Capoue who is close to doing the same himself.

"Prödl has good feelings after modified training," he said. He will continue with the team. Capoue is feeling much better. He did modified training with the team. He is still feeling some discomfort so he is improving and we are hoping he can join the team fully."

Most excitingly for Watford fans however, Leon had an update on the fitness of centre forward and club captain Troy Deeney following his knee surgery back in August.

"It's very good news,” he said. "Today is the first day he is outside. He was feeling well and from now, slowly slowly, we are going to start doing more until he is ready to train with the team. It's the first day and the feelings are really good.

"He has been working really hard in the gym, on the bike, in the pool and on the treadmill. We have worked on his condition and now we are starting to build up the football performance.”

Watford will look to overcome their problem of a thinning squad when they take on Bournemouth in the Premier League this Saturday.