Watford vs Bournemouth Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Watford will be looking to record their first victory of the season when they host Bournemouth at Vicarage Road this Saturday.

The Hornets sit bottom of the Premier League, having registered four draws and five defeats from nine games so far. They came close last week against Spurs, only for Dele Alli to deny them the three points with a late equaliser amid VAR controversy.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Bournemouth, on the other hand, managed to register their first clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw with Norwich last time out, and currently sit 10th in league.

They'll be hoping to gain their first win in four after a decent start to the season had left them in the top four at one stage.

Here's 90min's preview for the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 26th October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Vicarage Road TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Watford have struggled up front and are likely to be without striker Danny Welbeck after he limped off with a muscle injury after just four minutes against Spurs.

They also look set to miss Etienne Capoue, Troy Deeney, Sebastian Prodl, Isaac Success and Marc Navarro. Roberto Perreyra and Daryll Janmaat are also doubtful, while Jose Holebas is suspended.

Bournemouth have a lengthy injury list of their own with David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Ryan Gosling, Lloyd Kelly, Simon Francis and Junior Stanislas all set to be out for Eddie Howe's side.

Predicted Lineups

Watford Foster, Cathcart, Dawson, Kabasele, Janmaat, Femenia, Chalobah, Hughes, Doucoure, Deulofeu. Bournemouth Ramsdale; Smith, S. Cook, Ake, Diego Rico; H. Wilson, L. Cook, Billing, Fraser; Solanke, C. Wilson.





Head to Head Record



The head to head between these two sides is incredibly tight. Watford just edge it though, with 40 victories to Bournemouth's 37. There have been 38 draws between the two.

The closeness between the sides was on show in their previous meeting last season which ended in an exciting 3-3 draw.

Recent Form

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Watford's awful start to the season led to the sacking of manager Javi Gracia after just four Premier League games in September. Former boss Quique Sanchez Flores was reappointed just 30 minutes later, and despite an 8-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City, things have started to improve.

The Hornets were unlucky not to come away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with all three points, and could easily have beaten Sheffield United if they'd taken their chances.

Bournemouth on the other hand have looked solid enough in mid-table and currently sit 10th in the league. Recently they have tailed off slightly with no win in three. They'll see Saturday's fixture as a good chance to address that.

Here is how the teams have fared in their last five matches.

Watford Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Watford (19/10) Norwich 0-0 Bournemouth (19/10) Watford 0-0 Sheffield United (5/10) Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth (6/10) Wolves 2-0 Watford (28/9) Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham (28/9) Watford 2-1 Swansea (24/9) Burton 0-2 Bournemouth (25/9) Manchester City 8-0 Watford (21/9) Southampton 1-3 Bournemouth (20/9)

Prediction

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Watford's recent form suggests that this might be the time when they finally get their season on track with a win. Bournemouth are good side however, so any victory will certainly be a hard fought one.

Prediction: Watford 1-0 Bournemouth