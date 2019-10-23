West Ham United vs Sheffield United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Sheffield United will look to build on their brilliant victory over Arsenal when they travel to face a West Ham United side struggling for form in the Premier League on Saturday.

A first home goal for striker Lys Mousset gave Sheffield United a crucial 1-0 victory over the Gunners, which, as a result, has moved them up to ninth in the Premier League - level on points with this weekend’s opponents West Ham.

While Chris Wilder’s side are starting to really find their feet in the Premier League, West Ham have just won once in their last five league games, losing their last two games meaning early season optimism has been dashed.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

They still sit on 12 points however due to good results in August and the start of September, meaning if they can find that sort of form again, they will rise up the league, with manager Manuel Pellegrini hoping they can start this run on Saturday by beating the Blades.

Here is 90min’s preview of what should be a tight encounter on Saturday.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 26 October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? London Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score (UK) Referee? David Coote

Team News

Pellegrini has a virtually fully fit squad to choose from ahead of Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United, with goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski the only man missing.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With all outfield options available then, Jack Wilshere could start for the first time since August 17th after playing well when he came on against Everton.

Alongside this, Andriy Yarmolenko is expected to come back into the side after he came on at half-time last weekend, with Pablo Fornals likely to drop to the bench if the Ukrainian does start.

Sheffield United have no injury problems themselves, and it is expected that Wilder will start with the same side that beat Arsenal, meaning that Mousset - who has two Premier League goals to his name this season - is in line to partner Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick again.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In terms of the defence, the Blades have kept the same personal each week, sticking to a back five which has been effective, with the club boosting the joint best defensive record in the league alongside Liverpool, conceding just seven goals this term.

Predicted Lineups

West Ham Roberto; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Wilshere; Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller. Sheffield United Henderson; Baldock, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens; Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck; McGoldrick, Mousset.

Head to Head Record

Saturday’s encounter will be the 88th meeting between the sides, with Sheffield United holding a slightly better record with 37 victories compared to West Ham’s 30. This therefore means there has been 20 draws between the sides.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages